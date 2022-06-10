Market Roundup: Sensex tanks over 1,000 points, Nifty ends near 16,200 levels; check top gainers and losers

The markets plunged following weakness in global counterparts and fear of faster policy tightening to combat inflation

Domestic market benchmarks erased all of previous day's gains and tanked over 1.5 percent on Friday, 10 June. While NSE Nifty 50 slid to 16,201.80, BSE Sensex slumped over 1,000 points to 54,303.44.

The markets plunged following weakness in global counterparts and fear of faster policy tightening to combat inflation. Traders are awaiting the release of the US inflation numbers later today.

BSE Midcap and Smallcap fell between 0.6 and 0.7 percent. India VIX fell to 19.58 levels. Oil and gas, IT and financial services fell over 2 percent. All sectors ended in red.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex plummeted 1.84 percent or 1,016.84 points to 54,303.44. The top gainers were Asian Paints, Dr Reddy’s, UltraTech Cement, Hindustan Unilever and Titan. Kotak Bank, Bajaj Finance, HDFC, Reliance and Wipro were the top laggards.

Top BSE gainers:

Asian Paints: The stock rose 0.78 percent to Rs 2,708.75.

Dr Reddy’s: The shares ended at Rs 4,353.00, up by 0.62 percent.

UltraTech Cement: The value of the company jumped 0.52 percent, increasing to Rs, 5,510.55 per equity.

Hindustan Unilever: The value of the company inched up 0.14 percent to Rs 2,199.90 per equity.

Titan: The stock reached Rs 2,141.85 at the session’s end, rising 0.12 percent.

Top BSE losers:

Kotak Bank: The stock tanked to Rs 1,792.10, down by 3.96 percent.

Bajaj Finance: The value of the company plunged 3.90 percent to Rs 5,667.85 per equity.

HDFC: The shares settled 3.80 percent lower at Rs 2,179.55.

Reliance: The stock declined to Rs 2,714.00, falling 3.02 percent.

Wipro: The shares slipped 2.99 percent to Rs 460.90.

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 slid to 16,201.80, falling 1.68 percent or 276.30 points. Bank Nifty crashed 1.71 percent to 34,483.80.

Top NSE gainers:

Grasim: The value of the company jumped 1.26 percent to Rs 1,325.60 per equity.

Apollo Hospitals: The shares ended at Rs 3,700.00, up by 0.82 percent.

Asian Paints: The stock inched up 0.75 percent to Rs 2,707.00.

Divi’s Lab: The shares reached Rs 3,529.40, increasing by 0.63 percent.

Dr Reddy’s: The value of the company gained 0.41 percent to Rs 4,340.50 per equity.

Top NSE losers:

Bajaj Finance: The shares plunged 4.08 percent to Rs 5,658.00.

Kotak Bank: The stock settled 3.98 percent lower at Rs 1,790.90.

HDFC: The value of the company fell 3.76 percent to Rs 2,180.20 per equity.

Hindalco: The shares declined to Rs 385.75, falling 3.50 percent.

Reliance: The stock slid to Rs 2,713.90, declining 3.03 percent.

