Market Roundup: Sensex surges 848 points, Nifty ends at 17,576; check top winners and losers here

India VIX slid 8.99 percent to 19.98 levels. BSE Midcap jumped 1.08 percent to 24,877.93, whereas BSE Smallcap rose by 0.92 percent to 29,496.59

Domestic market indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 witnessed a volatile Budget day trade on Tuesday, 1 February. Eventually, bulls took control of the day's trade, and the market closed in the green. Traders and investors welcomed the Union Budget 2022-23 as Sensex gained 848 points to 58,862.57, to while Nifty jumped 1.37 percent to 17,576.85.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex surged 848.40 points or 1.46 percent to 58,862.57. Today’s top gainers were Tata Steel, Sun Pharma, IndusInd Bank, L&T and UltraTech Cement. The top losers were Mahindra & Mahindra, Power Grid, SBI, Bharti Airtel, and NTPC.

Top BSE gainers:

Tata Steel: Surging by 7.57 percent, the shares gained to Rs 1,167.65

Sun Pharma: Rising by 6.94 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 892.05

IndusInd Bank: With a rise of 5.76 percent, the company closed the day at Rs 922.05

L&T: Rising by 4.31 percent, the shares gained to Rs 1,991.15

UltraTech Cement: Surging up by 4.13 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 7,512.15

Top BSE losers:

Mahindra & Mahindra: Falling by 1.67 percent, the shares slumped to Rs 870.20

Power Grid: With a loss of 1.18 percent, the company settled the day at Rs 212.85

SBI: Declining by 1.13 percent, the shares fell to Rs 532.25

Bharti Airtel: Falling by 0.91 percent, the shares slumped to Rs 722.75

NTPC: With a loss of 0.60 percent, the shares fell to Rs 141.20

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 witnessed a jump of 1.37 percent or 237.00 points and ended at 17,576.85. Bank Nifty rose by 1.40 percent to end 530.15 points higher at 38,505.50.

Top NSE gainers:

Tata Steel: With a gain of 7.46 percent, the shares jumped to Rs 1,166.55

Sun Pharma: Surging by 6.88 percent, the company was valued at Rs 891.90

IndusInd Bank: With a gain of 6.07 percent, the shares closed the day at Rs 925.00

Shree Cement: Rising by 5.47 percent, the company ended the day at Rs 25,595.00

L&T: Surging by 4.49 percent, the company was valued at Rs 1,995.00

Top NSE losers:

BPCL: With a loss of 4.46 percent, the company was valued at Rs 379.35

Indian Oil Corporation: Declining by 2.76 percent, the shares slipped to Rs 121.75

Tata Motors: Falling by 2.56 percent, the shares slipped to Rs 504.50

Mahindra & Mahindra: Falling by 1.35 percent, the shares declined to Rs 873.80

ONGC: Declining by 1.33 percent, the shares slipped to Rs 170.30.