Market Roundup: Sensex soars over 1.4 percent; Nifty ends at 16,278; check top winners and losers

Most indices ended higher, with PSU bank, Private bank and metal gaining over 2 percent. India VIX slid to 17.16 levels. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices also rose between 1 and 1.5 percent

Domestic market benchmarks soared for the second consecutive day and closed over 1.4 percent higher on Monday, 18 July. While BSE Sensex climbed 760 points to 54,521.15, NSE Nifty 50 jumped above the 16,200-mark.

The indices were buoyed by gains in Asian markets. Buying in capital goods, IT and telecom shares also contributed to the bulls running riot. Strong US retail sales data also laid to rest some worries of the Federal Reserve hiking the interest rate more than 75 basis points.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex soared to 54,521.15, up by 760.37 points or 1.41 percent. The top gainers were IndusInd Bank, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Financial Services and Axis Bank. Dr. Reddy’s, HDFC Bank. Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti and Nestle India were the biggest draggers.

Top BSE gainers:

IndusInd Bank: The value of the company jumped 4.36 percent to Rs 850.70 per equity.

Infosys: The stock soared to Rs 1,490.05, up by 4.16 percent.

Tech Mahindra: The shares zoomed to Rs 1010.05, gaining 3.67 percent.

Bajaj Financial Services: The stock closed the day 3.46 percent higher at Rs 12,249.10.

Axis Bank: The value of the company rose to Rs 684.45, increasing 3.31 percent.

Top BSE losers:

Dr Reddy’s: The stock slumped 1.70 percent to Rs 4,465.70.

HDFC Bank: The value of the company settled at Rs 1,347.65 per equity, down by 1.19 percent.

Mahindra & Mahindra: The shares slid 0.86 percent to Rs 1,163.05.

Maruti: The shares declined to Rs 8,707.05, falling 0.84 percent.

Nestle India: The stock fell 0.76 percent to Rs 18,609.05.

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 zoomed 1.43 percent or 229.30 points to 16,278.50. While 41 shares advanced, 9 declined. Bank Nifty jumped almost 2 percent to 35,358.70.

Top NSE gainers:

Hindalco: The shares soared 4.75 percent to Rs 367.20.

IndusInd Bank: The value of the company zoomed 4.29 percent to Rs 850.00 per equity.

Infosys: The stock reached Rs 1,490.70, up by 4.22 percent.

Tech Mahindra: The value of the company jumped 3.72 percent to Rs 1,010.00 per equity.

Bajaj Financial Services: The stock gained 3.50 percent to Rs 12,255.00.

Top NSE losers:

Dr Reddy’s: The value of the company slid 1.85 percent to Rs 4,462.00 per equity.

Britannia: The shares settled 1.82 percent lower at Rs 3,779.00.

HDFC Bank: The stock slumped to Rs 1,348.20, down by 1.02 percent.

Mahindra & Mahindra: The shares dipped 0.90 percent to Rs 1,162.00.

Nestle India: The stock shut shop at Rs 18,636.00, falling 0.72 percent.

