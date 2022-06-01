Market Roundup: Sensex slides 185 points, Nifty settles at 16,522; check top winners and losers

Mixed cues on Asian markets led both BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 to trade lower for the second consecutive session

Domestic market benchmarks followed mixed cues on Asian markets to trade lower for the second consecutive day on 1 June. BSE Sensex slipped to 55,381.17, while NSE Nifty 50 settled 0.37 percent lower at 16,522.75.

Bourses remained volatile amid worsening geopolitical situation in Europe, concerns over inflation and rising bond yields in the debt market.

BSE Midcap ended slightly lower, while BSE Smallcap rose by 0.62 percent to 26,534.53. Healthcare index was the biggest drag, followed by IT and pharma. PSU bank was the top gainers.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex settled 185.24 points or 0.33 percent lower at 55,381.17. Mahindra & Mahindra, HDFC, Kotak Bank, Tata Steel and HDFC Bank were the top achievers. The biggest laggards were Nestle India, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Financial Services, Sun Pharma and HCL Technologies.

Top BSE gainers:

Mahindra & Mahindra: The shares jumped to Rs 1,047.50, up by 1.32 percent.

HDFC: The stock gained 0.94 percent to Rs 2,328.85.

Kotak Bank: The value of the company rose 0.90 percent, increasing to Rs 1,870.80 per equity.

Tata Steel: The shares ended the day 0.70 percent higher at Rs 1,062.95.

HDFC Bank: The stock inched up to Rs 1,396.30, gaining 0.64 percent.

Top BSE losers:

Nestle India: The value of the company plunged 2.99 percent, falling to Rs 17,238.50 per equity.

Tech Mahindra: The stock slid to Rs 1,147.05, down by 2.86 percent.

Bajaj Financial Services: The shares were down by 2.63 percent, falling to Rs 12,575.00.

Sun Pharma: The stock settled 2.40 percent lower at Rs 839.80.

HCL Technologies: The shares declined to Rs 1,018.50, falling 2.10 percent.

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 slid to 16,522.75, falling 0.37 percent or 61.80 points. Bank Nifty rose 133.40 points to reach 35,620.80.

Top NSE gainers:

JSW Steel: The value of the company zoomed 3.56 percent, gaining to Rs 570.90 per equity.

Coal India: The stock jumped to Rs 196.80, up by 2.02 percent.

HDFC Life: The shares rose 1.51 percent to Rs 608.00.

Kotak Bank: The shares ended the day 1.31 percent higher at Rs 1,871.00.

Mahindra & Mahindra: The value of the company inched up 1.22 percent, rising to Rs 1,047.00 per equity.

Top NSE losers:

Bajaj Auto: The stock tanked 3.65 percent to Rs 3,723.00.

Apollo Hospital: The shares slid to Rs 3,849.95, down by 3.25 percent.

Hindalco: The value of the company fell 2.88 percent, declining to Rs 410.40 per equity.

Tech Mahindra: The stock settled 2.76 percent lower at Rs 1,147.65.

Bajaj Financial Services: The shares dipped to Rs 12,585.00, down by 2.70 percent.

