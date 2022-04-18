Market Roundup: Sensex plunges over 1,100 points, Nifty settles at 17,173; check top winners and losers

Investors’ wealth plunged in morning trade owing to rising global inflation, expectation of another rate hike by the US Federal Reserve, impact of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, rising COVID-19 cases and weak Chinese economy

Domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 tanked for the fourth consecutive session on Monday, 18 April. While Sensex crashed over 1,100 points to 57,166.74, Nifty fell 1.73 per cent to 17,173.65.

The markets opened with a rude shock after the extended weekend. Investors’ wealth plunged over Rs 3.39 lakh crore in morning trade. The cause for the markets crashing was multi-fold, with rising global inflation, expectation of another rate hike by the US Federal Reserve, impact of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, rising COVID-19 cases and weak Chinese economy being the main factors.

India VIX surged 8.71 per cent to 19.34 levels. With the exception of metal, auto and fast moving consumer goods, all sectors ended in red.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex tumbled 2.01 per cent or 1,172.19 points to 57,166.74. The top gainers were NTPC, Tata Steel, Maruti Suzuki, Titan and Hindustan Unilever. The biggest underachievers were Infosys, HDFC, HDFC Bank, Tech Mahindra and Wipro.

Top BSE gainers:

NTPC: The shares surged 6.11 per cent to Rs 163.30.

Tata Steel: The company’s value gained 1.51 per cent to Rs 1,339.20.

Maruti Suzuki: The stock rose to Rs 7,574.55, up by 1.37 per cent.

Titan: The shares inched 1.21 per cent up to Rs 2,491.40.

Hindustan Unilever: The stock ended the day at Rs 2,176.75, increasing by 1.13 per cent.

Top BSE losers:

Infosys: The shares crashed to Rs 1,621.45, down by 7.27 per cent.

HDFC: The company’s value tanked 4.81 per cent to Rs 2,263.05.

HDFC Bank: The stock plunged to Rs 1,395.35, falling by 4.74 per cent.

Tech Mahindra: With a loss of 4.69 per cent, the company declined to Rs 1,344.25

Wipro: The shares settled 3.69 per cent lower at Rs 538.75.

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 plunged 1.73 per cent or 302.00 points to 17,173.65. Bank Nifty settled 1.96 per cent lower at 36,729.00.

Top NSE gainers:

NTPC: The shares zoomed to Rs 163.75, up by 6.37 per cent.

SBI Life: With a gain of 2.01 per cent, the shares rose to Rs 1,170.00.

HDFC Life: The value of the company ended 1.70 per cent higher at Rs 574.45.

Tata Steel: The stock gained to Rs 1,340.25, with an increase of 1.57 per cent

Maruti Suzuki: The shares inched up 1.47 per cent to Rs 7,579.50.

Top NSE losers:

Infosys: The stock tanked 7.22 per cent to Rs 1,622.30.

HDFC: With a loss of 4.81 per cent, the shares plunged to Rs 2,264.00.

HDFC Bank: The company’s value tumbled 4.60 per cent to Rs 1,397.50.

Tech Mahindra: The shares crashed to Rs 1,347.90, declining by 4.43 per cent.

Apollo Hospitals: The shares settled 3.78 per cent lower at Rs 4,565.00.

