Market Roundup: Sensex jumps by 1.81%, Nifty ends at 16,920; check top winners and laggards here

Both BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 ended in the green today as the Indian shares have been traded on a strong note resulting in some early gains. All the sectoral indices ended higher with IT, metal, oil and gas, power, realty and PSU Bank up by 3 to 6 percent. BSE Midcap index went up by 2.4 percent and Smallcap index jumped by 3 percent.

At the closing bell, BSE Sensex gained 934 points to settle at 52,532 points and NSE Nifty 50 went higher by 1.88 percent to end at 15,638 points.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex was up 934.23 points or 1.81 percent at 52,532.07. The major top gainers are Titan, SBI, TCS, HCL Technology, Dr Reddy, Tata Steel and Wipro. The only loser of the day is Nestle India.

Top 5 BSE gainers:

Titan: The stock jumped 5.92 percent to Rs 2,078.45. State Bank of India: The shares rose to Rs 450.70 at the end of the session, up by 3.79 percent. TCS: The shares inched 3.17 percent to Rs 3,212.00. HCL Technology: The value of the company gained 2.81 percent to Rs 987.35. Dr Reddy: The shares zoomed 2.70 percent to Rs 4,265.05 at the end of the day.

Top BSE loser:

Nestle India: The company dipped 0.26 percent to Rs 16,920.05 at the end of the day.

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 traded 1.88 percent or 288.65 points higher and settled at 15,638.80. The top gainers are Titan, Hindalco Industries, Coal India, JSW Steel and Tata Motors. The only two laggards at the closing call are Nestle India and Apollo Hospitals.

Top 5 NSE gainers:

Titan: The stock closed the day 6.03 percent higher at Rs 2,079.95. Hindalco Industries: The stock traded 5.99 percent higher on the bourses at Rs 340.75. Coal India: The value of the company reached Rs 185.15, up by 4.69 percent JSW Steel: The stock gained to Rs 574.90, up by 4.46 percent. Tata Motors: The shares rose 4.02 percent to end the session at Rs 398.10.

Top NSE losers:

Nestle India: The stock crashed 0.10 percent to Rs 16,950.00. Apollo Hospitals: The value of the company fell to Rs 3,811.00, down by 0.02 percent.

