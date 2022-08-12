Market Roundup: Sensex jumps 130 points; Nifty ends at 17,698

India VIX settled at 17.61 levels. Pharma, healthcare and IT fell over 1 percent. Oil & gas was the biggest gainer

Amid mixed cues on the global market, domestic benchmark indices ended higher on Friday, 12 August. While BSE Sensex jumped 130 points to 59,462.78, NSE Nifty 50 ended just shy of the 17,700 mark.

Both Nifty and Sensex opened gap down to drop almost 155 points in early trade. This fall was later reversed in the volatile session.

India Volatile Index (VIX) settled at 17.61 levels. Pharma, healthcare and IT fell over 1 percent. Oil & gas was the biggest gainer.

Investors are awaiting the release of the domestic retail inflation data later this evening. This in turn will determine the next policies of the Reserve Bank of India.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex jumped to 59,462.78 at the end of the session, up by 0.22 percent or 130.18 points. The top achievers were NTPC, Tata Steel, Power Grid, ICICI Bank and Reliance. Infosys, Maruti, L&T, Tech Mahindra and Sun Pharma were the biggest losers.

Top BSE gainers:

NTPC: The stock surged to Rs 158.55, up by 3.26 percent.

Tata Steel: The value of the company jumped 3.25 percent to Rs 112.65 per equity.

Power Grid: The shares climbed 2.24 percent to Rs 227.80.

ICICI Bank: The stock reached Rs 874.75, up by 1.80 percent.

Reliance: The value of the company rose 1.64 percent to Rs 2,632.65 per equity.

Top BSE losers:

Infosys: The value of the company settled 1.56 percent lower at Rs 1,594.50.

Maruti: The stock slid to Rs 8,699.15, falling 1.35 percent.

L&T: The shares fell 1.25 percent to Rs 1,844.00.

Tech Mahindra: The shares dipped 1.02 percent to Rs 1,066.20.

Sun Pharma: The stock plunged to Rs 913.40, down by 0.72 percent.

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 gained 39.15 points or 0.22 percent to 17,698.15. While 26 shares advanced, 24 stocks fell. Bank Nifty rose 0.42 percent to 39,042.30.

Top NSE gainers:

ONGC: The stock zoomed 5.05 percent to Rs 139.50.

NTPC: The shares jumped to Rs 159.00, up by 3.48 percent.

Tata Steel: The value of the company surged 3.39 percent to Rs 112.80 per equity.

UPL: The stock climbed 2.80 percent to Rs 789.00.

Power Grid: The value of the company gained 2.31 percent to Rs 228.00 per equity.

Top NSE losers:

Divi’s Labs: The stock tanked 5.75 percent to Rs 3,721.10.

Apollo Hospitals: The shares slipped to Rs 4,303.40, falling 2.85 percent.

Infosys: The shares settled 1.62 percent lower at Rs 1,593.75.

Maruti: The value of the company slumped 1.34 percent to Rs 8,695.95 per equity.

Tata Consumer Products Limited: The stock declined to Rs 763.70, down by 1.26 percent.

