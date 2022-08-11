Market Roundup: Sensex goes up by 0.7%; Nifty settles at 17,659

Among sectoral indices, except FMCG, others experienced a high today with bank, capital goods, Information Technology, PSU Bank and realty indices closing the day up by 1-2 percent

Domestic equity benchmarks - BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 ended in green led by Bank, IT and Realty names. While BSE Sensex reached 59,332 by gaining 515 points, Nifty 50 settled 0.71 percent higher at 17,659 points at the closing bell.

Among sectoral indices, except Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), others experienced a high today with bank, capital goods, Information Technology, PSU Bank and realty indices closing the day up by 1-2 percent. Both BSE midcap and smallcap indices had a gain of 5 percent.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex jumped up by 515.31 points or 0.88 percent to settle at 59,332.60. While Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, HDFC, Tech Mahindra, TCS and SBI India are the highest gainers, ITC, NTPC, Hindustan Unilever, Bharti Airtel, Maruti and Nestle India are the top BSE laggards.

Top 5 BSE Gainers:

Axis Bank: The stock closed the day 2.75 percent higher at Rs 759.20.

Bajaj Finance: With a gain of 2.36 percent, the shares rose to Rs 7,316.25.

HDFC: The value of the company gained 2.32 percent to Rs 2,453.60.

Tech Mahindra: The shares zoomed to Rs 1,077.15, up by 2.12 percent.

TCS: The shares surged 1.98 percent to Rs 3,422.45.

Top 5 BSE Losers:

ITC: The shares tanked 1.56 percent to Rs 306.30.

NTPC: The company’s value tumbled 1.38 percent to Rs 153.55.

Hindustan Unilever: The shares declined 1.04 percent to Rs 2,612.35.

Bharti Airtel: The stock slid to Rs 709.55, down by 0.76 percent.

Maruti: The shares plunged 0.69 percent to Rs 8,818.00.

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 rose by 124.25 points or 0.71 percent to 17,659.00. The top NSE winners are Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, HDFC and Tech Mahindra and the top NSE losers are Tata Consumer Products, Apollo Hospital, ITC, NTPC, and Hindustan Unilever.

Top 5 NSE Gainers:

Axis Bank: The shares inched 2.67 percent up to Rs 758.70.

IndusInd Bank: With a gain of 2.31 percent, the shares rose to Rs 1,079.00.

Bajaj Finance: The stock closed the day 2.28 percent higher at Rs 7,312.65.

HDFC: The stock gained 2.22 percent to Rs 2,451.50.

Tech Mahindra: The company’s value jumped 2.01 percent to end the session at Rs 1,076.40.

Top 5 NSE Losers:

Tata Consumer Products: With a loss of 2.22 percent, the shares tanked to Rs 773.00.

Apollo Hospital: The shares settled lower 2.09 percent at Rs 4,422.95.

ITC: The shares crashed to Rs 305.75, declining by 1.75 percent.

NTPC: The shares slid to Rs 153.70, down by 1.32 percent.

Hindustan Unilever: With a loss of 1.01 percent, the stock settled at Rs 2,616.00.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.