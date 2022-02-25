Market Roundup: Sensex gains over 1,300 points, Nifty ends at 16,658; check today's top winners and losers here

The gain comes on the back of strong global cues following US sanctions on Russia. Buying across major sectors and positive cues from global markets led investors to heave a sigh of relief after Thursday’s carnage on Dalal Street

After tanking over 2.7 percent yesterday, domestic equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 bounced back on Friday, 25 February, snapping a seven-day long negative streak. Sensex surged over 1,300 points up to 55,858.52 while Nifty jumped over 2.5 percent to close at 16,658.40.

The gain comes on the back of strong global cues following US sanctions on Russia. Buying across major sectors and positive cues from global markets led investors to heave a sigh of relief after yesterday’s carnage on Dalal Street.

India VIX slid to 26.74 levels after a fall of 16.39 percent. All sectoral indices ended in green, with metal and realty gaining over 5 percent each. BSE Midcap and BSE Smallcap gained over 4 percent to 23,162.50 and 26,450.38, respectively.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex jumped 1,328.61 points or 2.44 percent to end at 55,858.52. The top gainers were Tata Steel, IndusInd bank, Bajaj Finance, NTPC and Tech Mahindra. Nestle India and Hindustan Unilever were the only laggards.

Top BSE gainers:

Tata Steel: The shares zoomed 6.54 percent to Rs 1,145.20

IndusInd Bank: The value of the company surged to Rs 926.90 with a gain of 5.83 percent

Bajaj Finance: The shares jumped 5.16 percent to Rs 6,968.00

NTPC: The value of the company closed 4.91 percent higher at Rs 130.30

Tech Mahindra: The shares gained 4.26 percent to Rs 1,389.50 at the end of the day

Top BSE losers:

Nestle India: The shares slid 0.25 percent to Rs 17,984.05

Hindustan Unilever: The value of the company declined 0.02 percent to Rs 2,170.55

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 zoomed 2.53 percent or 410.45 points to close at 16,658.40 at the end of the trading session. Bank Nifty surged 3.41 percent to 36,430.75.

Top NSE gainers:

Coal India: The shares surged 8.87 percent to Rs 163.30

Tata Motors: The value of the company jumped 7.69 percent to Rs 460.85

Tata Steel: With a gain of 6.61 percent, the shares rose to Rs 1,144.95

Adani Ports: The company ended the day at Rs 697.50, with a jump of 6.51 percent in its value

IndusInd Bank: The shares of the bank zoomed 5.86 percent to Rs 927.00

Top NSE losers:

Britannia: The value of the shares slid 0.55 percent to Rs 3,427.00

Nestle India: The company settled the day 0.20 percent lower at Rs 17,710.00

Hindustan Unilever: The shares closed the session 0.01 percent lower at Rs 2,171.25

