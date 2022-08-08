Market Roundup: Sensex gains 465 points, Nifty settles 0.73% higher

In terms of sectors, Auto, Capital Goods, Metal and Power indices went up by 1-2 percent.

Domestic equity benchmarks - BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 ended higher today. While Sensex went up by 465 points or 0.80 percent to end at 58,853, Nifty 50 zoomed 127 points or 0.73 percent to 17,525 points. Among sectoral indices, Auto, Capital Goods, Metal and Power indices rose by 1-2 percent. Both BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices witnessed marginally higher gains.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex jumped up by 465.14 points or 0.80 percent to settle at 58,853.07. While Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Financial Service, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Larsen and Toubro and NTPC are the highest gainers, SBI India, Ultratech Cement, Nestle India, Wipro, Power Grid and Sun Pharma are the top BSE laggards.

Top 5 BSE Gainers:

Mahindra & Mahindra: The stock closed the day 3.13 percent higher at Rs 1,274.85. Bajaj Financial Service: With a gain of 2.95 percent, the shares rose to Rs 15,534.20. HDFC Bank: The value of the company gained 2.41 percent to Rs 1,460.95. Axis Bank: The shares zoomed to Rs 745.75, up by 2.40 percent. Larsen and Toubro: The shares surged 2.34 percent to Rs 1,829.45.

Top 5 BSE Losers:

SBI India: The shares plunged 1.95 percent to Rs 520.30. Ultratech Cement: The shares tanked 1.63 percent to Rs 6,669.85. Nestle India: The company’s value tumbled 1.18 percent to Rs 19,691.85. Wipro: The shares declined 0.90 percent to Rs 435.95. Power Grid: The stock slid to Rs 221.95, down by 0.69 percent.

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 rose by 127.60 points or 0.73 percent to 17,525.10. The top NSE winners are Mahindra & Mahindra, Coal India, Bajaj Financial Service, NTPC and Hindalco Industries and the top NSE losers are BPCL, SBI India, Britannia, Ultratech Cement and Hero Motocorp.

Top 5 NSE Gainers:

Mahindra & Mahindra: The shares inched 3.21 percent up to Rs 1,275.60. Coal India: With a gain of 3.14 percent, the shares rose to Rs 215.00. Bajaj Financial Service: The stock closed the day 2.93 percent higher at Rs 15,528.50. NTPC: The stock gained 2.76 percent to Rs 159.90. Hindalco Industries: The company’s value jumped 2.63 percent to end the session at Rs 421.60.

Top 5 NSE Losers:

BPCL: With a loss of 3.00 percent, the shares tanked to Rs 326.30. SBI India: The shares settled lower 2.06 percent at Rs 520.10. Britannia: The shares crashed to Rs 3,633.05, declining by 1.49 percent. Ultratech Cement: The shares slid to Rs 6,677.45, down by 1.44 percent. Hero Motocorp: With a loss of 1.04 percent, the stock settled at Rs 2,742.00.

