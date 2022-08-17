Except Auto, all other sectoral indices experienced a high today with PSU Bank gaining over 2 percent. IT gained over 1 percent

Domestic equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 ended at a high on 17 August, led by PSU bank, power and Information Technology stocks. While BSE Sensex reached 60,260, with a gain of 417 points, Nifty 50 rose 0.67 percent up to reach 17,944 points at the closing bell. Except auto, all other sectoral indices experienced a high today with PSU Bank gaining over 2 percent. IT gained over 1 percent. Both BSE midcap and smallcap indices rose over 0.5 percent each. India VIX fell 0.04 percent to 17.68 levels.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex jumped up by 417.92 points or 0.70 percent to settle at 60,260.13 points. Bajaj Financial Services, Bajaj Finance, Bharti Airtel, Tech Mahindra and HCL Technologies were the highest gainers. Mahindra & Mahindra, Ultratech Cement, Maruti, Tata Steel and Kotak Bank were the top BSE laggards.

Top 5 BSE Gainers:

Bajaj Financial Services: With a gain of 5.74 percent, the shares surged to Rs 16,828.55.

Bajaj Finance: The stock closed the day 3.28 percent higher at Rs 7,524.90.

Bharti Airtel: The shares surged 2.55 percent to Rs 721.75.

Tech Mahindra: The shares zoomed to Rs 1,104.25, up by 2.45 percent.

HCL Technologies: The value of the company gained 2.22 percent to Rs 980.25 per equity.

Top 5 BSE Losers:

Mahindra & Mahindra: The shares plunged 1.07 percent to Rs 1,274.55.

Ultratech Cement: The shares tanked 0.65 percent to Rs 6,611.00.

Maruti: The stock slid to Rs 8,947.40, down by 0.58 percent.

Tata Steel: The shares declined 0.44 percent to Rs 112.50.

Kotak Bank: The company’s value tumbled 0.33 percent to Rs 1,840.55 per equity.

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 rose by 119.00 points or 0.67 percent to 17,944.25. The top NSE winners were Bajaj Financial Services, HDFC Life, Hero Motocorp, Bajaj Finance, and Bharti Airtel. The biggest NSE losers were Apollo Hospital, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti and Cipla.

Top 5 NSE Gainers:

Bajaj Financial Services: With a gain of 5.59 percent, the shares rose to Rs 16,805.00.

HDFC Life: The shares inched 3.43 percent up to Rs 590.20.

Hero Motocorp: The company’s value jumped 3.20 percent to end the session at Rs 2,907.05 per equity.

Bajaj Finance: The stock gained 3.07 percent to Rs 7,510.00.

Bharti Airtel: The stock climbed 2.77 percent to Rs 723.60.

Top 5 NSE Losers:

Apollo Hospital: With a loss of 1.09 percent, the stock settled at Rs 4,301.85.

Tata Motors: With a loss of 1.06 percent, the shares tanked to Rs 484.65.

Mahindra & Mahindra: The value of the company crashed to Rs 1,274.90 per equity, declining by 1.04 percent.

Maruti: The shares settled 0.81 percent lower at Rs 8,930.75.

Cipla: The shares slid to Rs 1,027.00, down by 0.73 percent.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.