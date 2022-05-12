Market Roundup: Sensex falls by 2.14%, Nifty ends at 15,808; check top gainers and laggards here

Barring Wipro, all Sensex constituents finished in the red. IndusInd Bank lost 5.82 per cent, followed by Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, HDFC, Titan and L&T

After Indian equity benchmarks opened in red today, the domestic indices continued the selling for the fifth consecutive session on 12 May. The domestic equity benchmark BSE Sensex dropped by 1,158 points to end at 52,930 and the NSE Nifty 50 settled 2.22 per cent lower at 15,808.

While the capital goods, auto, metal, bank, oil & gas, power, FMCG, pharma, and realty indices suffered losses of 1-4 per cent, among broader indices, the BSE midcap and smallcap indices ended lower by 2 per cent each.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex settled 2.14 per cent or 1,158.08 points lower at 52,930.31. The only top performers are Wipro and HCL Technologies. The major top losers are Indusind Bank, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Financial Service, Axis Bank and HDFC Bank.

Top BSE gainers:

Wipro: The shares rose to Rs 475.50 at the end of the session, up by 0.91 per cent.

Top 5 BSE losers:

Indusind Bank: The shares plummeted to Rs 869.45, down by 5.82 per cent Tata Steel: The shares tanked to Rs 1,118.15, down by 4.13 per cent. . Bajaj Finance: The shares declined to Rs 5,588.00, falling by 3.76 per cent. Bajaj Financial Service: With a loss of 3.53 per cent, the value of the stock settled at Rs 12,848.95. Axis Bank: The company dipped 3.44 per cent to Rs 649.35 at the end of the day

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 shed 2.22 per cent share or 359.10 points and settled at 15,808.00. The top gainers are Wipro, Eicher Motors, HCL Technologies, TCS, and Dr Reddy. The major losers are Adani Ports, Indusind Bank, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, and JSW Steel.

Top 5 NSE gainers:

Wipro: The stock closed the day 0.76 per cent higher at Rs 475.50. Eicher Motors: The stock traded 0.24 per cent higher on the bourses at Rs 2,395.00. HCL Technologies: The value of the company reached Rs 1062.00, up by 0.10 per cent TCS:5.The stock gained to Rs 3,413.25, up by 0.04 per cent. Dr Reddy: The shares rose 0.02 per cent to end the session at Rs 3,885.00.

Top 5 NSE losers:

Adani Ports: The shares dipped 5.82 per cent to Rs 715.70. Indusind Bank: The stock crashed 5.67 per cent to Rs 871.00. Tata Motors: The value of the company fell to Rs 371.90, down by 4.19 per cent. Tata Steel: The shares plunged 4.01 per cent to Rs 1,118.90. JSW Steel: With a loss of 3.75 per cent, the stock settled at Rs 624.60.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.