Market Roundup: Sensex falls 651 points, Nifty settles at 17,758

The Indian stock markets snapped their longest winning streak of the year on 19 August, owing to global weaknesses. Both BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 started positively but switched between gains and losses in a volatile session. Nifty closed below 17,800. Sensex slid over 650 points to 59,646.15. Concerns about interest rate hikes dominated the markets. Index heavyweights like Bajaj and SBI also dragged indexes down. Selling was seen in broad-based indices. Both BSE Midcap and Smallcap slid around 1 percent. IT was the only sector to end higher. PSU Bank was the biggest drag and slid over 2.5 percent. India VIX jumped to 18.28 levels.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

Bombay Stock Exchange declined to 59,646.15, falling 1.08 percent or 651.85 points. L&T, Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) were the only gainers. IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Financial Services, Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel and SBI were the biggest laggards.

Top BSE gainers:

L&T: The stock surged to Rs 1,935.85, up by 2.20 percent.

Infosys: The shares jumped 0.93 percent to Rs 1,597.40.

TCS: The value of the company rose up 0.12 percent to Rs 3,385.25 per equity.

Top BSE losers:

IndusInd Bank: The shares plunged 3.82 percent to Rs 1,062.85.

Bajaj Financial Services: The stock plummeted to Rs to 16,292.85, down by 3.08 percent.

Bajaj Finance: The value of the company slid 2.53 percent to Rs 7,301.20 per equity.

Tata Steel: The shares declined 2.27 percent to Rs 110.00.

SBI: The shares slipped to Rs 520.40, falling 2.25 percent.

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 settled at 17,758.45, falling 198.05 points or 1.10 percent. Only 6 shares advanced, while 44 fell. Bank Nifty slid 1.69 percent to 38,985.95.

Top NSE gainers:

Adani Ports: The shares soared 4.44 percent to Rs 870.00.

L&T: The stock climbed to Rs 1,935.00, up by 2.14 percent.

Infosys: The shares ended 0.56 percent higher at Rs 1,591.80.

Bajaj- Auto: The value of the company rose 0.23 percent to Rs 4,070.00 per equity.

TCS: The stock inched up 0.14 percent to Rs 3,386.00.

Top NSE losers:

IndusInd Bank: The stock slumped 4.06 percent to Rs 1,060.20.

Apollo Hospitals: The shares settled 3.32 percent lower at Rs 4,124.90.

Bajaj Financial Services: The value of the company slid 3.10 percent to Rs 16,285.00 per equity.

Tata Consumer Products Limited: The stock dipped to Rs 785.60, falling 2.75 percent.

Tata Motors: The shares fell to Rs 471.85, down by 2.67 percent.

