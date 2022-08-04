Market Roundup: Sensex falls 52 points, Nifty ends at 17,382; pharma gains over 2%

In terms of sectors, PSU Bank and realty plummeted over 1 percent. Pharma was the biggest gainer, and rose over 2 percent.

BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 reversed gains on Thursday, 4 August, to end marginally lower after a highly volatile session. The weekly future & options expiry saw both Sensex and Nifty open with gains but slide lower in the second half. The markets were also on the defensive regarding US-China tensions over Taiwan and expectations of an aggressive hike in key lending rates by the Reserve Bank of India. The RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee will announce its decision on key lending rates on 5 August. BSE Sensex shut shop 51.73 points lower at 58,298.80. NSE Nifty 50 remained above the 17,300 level. In terms of sectors, PSU Bank and realty plummeted over 1 percent. Pharma was the biggest gainer, and rose over 2 percent.

BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices rose between 0.2 and 0.3 percent. India VIX jumped to 19.26 levels. The rupee fell by 30 paise to end at 79.45 against the US dollar.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex slid 0.09 percent or 51.73 points to 58,298.80. The top achievers were Sun Pharma, Nestle India, Infosys, Dr Reddy’s and Wipro. NTPC, SBI, Reliance, Axis Bank and Power Grid were the biggest laggards.

Top BSE gainers:

Sun Pharma: The shares zoomed 2.46 percent to Rs 919.00.

Nestle India: The value of the company jumped 2.39 percent to Rs 19,834.80 per equity.

Infosys: The stock ended the day at Rs 1,599.65, rising 2.20 percent.

Dr Reddy’s: The shares gained 1.33 percent to Rs 4,149.00.

Wipro: The value of the company inched up 0.76 percent to Rs 435.45.

Top BSE losers:

NTPC: The shares slid to Rs 154.80, down by 3.10 percent.

SBI: The value of the company shut shop 1.46 percent lower at Rs 532.90 per equity.

Reliance: The stock settled at Rs 2,571.40, falling 1.32 percent.

Axis Bank: The stock declined 1.17 percent to Rs 721.75.

Power Grid: The shares slumped 1.10 percent to Rs 221.00.

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 went down to 17,382.00, with a dip of 0.04 percent or 6.15 points. While 27 shares slumped, 23 gained. Bank Nifty slid 0.62 percent to 37,755.55.

Top NSE gainers:

Cipla: The stock surged 3.18 percent to Rs 1,044.00.

Nestle India: The value of the company gained 2.45 percent to Rs 19,840.00 per equity.

Sun Pharma: The shares jumped to Rs 917.90, up by 2.33 percent.

Infosys: The shares reached Rs 1,599.05, increasing by 2.10 percent.

Apollo Hospitals: The value of the company climbed 1.95 percent to Rs 4,394.00 per equity.

Top NSE losers:

NTPC: The stock plunged 3.32 percent to Rs 154.35.

Tata Consumer Products Limited: The shares plummeted to Rs 788.00, down by 3.05 percent.

Coal India: The value of the company settled 2.38 percent lower to Rs 207.05 per equity.

Shree Cement: The stock dipped to Rs 20,621.50, falling 1.60 percent.

SBI: The shares declined to Rs 532.30, down by 1.58 percent.

