Market Roundup: Sensex falls 306 points; Nifty settles at 16,631; check top winners and losers

Domestic market indices began the new trading week in negative, ending their six-day winning streak on Monday, 25 July. BSE Sensex slid over 300 points to 55,766.22, while NSE Nifty 50 shut shop below the 16,700-mark.

The markets opened lower on the back of weak global cues but recovered slightly in a volatile session. India VIX jumped 6.18 per cent to 17.68 levels. With the exception of IT and metal, all sectoral indices declined. Auto was the biggest drag.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex shut shop 306.01 points or 0.55 per cent lower at 55,766.22. Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, Asian Paints, HCL Technologies and Wipro were the biggest achievers. The top laggards were Mahindra & Mahindra, Reliance, Maruti, Kotak Bank and UltraTech Cement.

Top BSE gainers:

Tata Steel: The stock climbed 2.66 per cent to Rs 960.90.

IndusInd Bank: The value of the company jumped 1.99 per cent to Rs 961.55 per equity.

Asian Paints: The shares increased to Rs 3,104.60, up by 1.25 per cent.

HCL Technologies: The stock ended 0.96 per cent higher at Rs 928.85.

Wipro: With a gain of 0.94 per cent, the shares rose to Rs 414.65.

Top BSE losers:

Mahindra & Mahindra: The shares slipped 3.80 per cent to Rs 1,135.45.

Reliance: The stock plunged to Rs 2,420.15, falling 3.31 per cent.

Maruti: The value of the company slid 2.41 per cent to Rs 8,613.30 per equity.

Kotak Bank: The shares dipped 1.74 per cent to Rs 1,794.65.

UltraTech Cement: The stock fell to Rs 6,317.00, down by 1.29 per cent.

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 settled 0.53 per cent or 88.45 points lower at 16,631.00. A total of 31 stocks declined, while 18 shares gained and one remained unchanged. Bank Nifty ended slightly lower at 36,726.40.

Top NSE gainers:

Tata Steel: The value of the company surged 3.06 per cent to Rs 964.70 per equity.

IndusInd Bank: The stock climbed 1.94 per cent to Rs 960.70.

Coal India: The shares jumped to Rs 200.50, up by 1.73 per cent.

Hindalco: The shares reached Rs 387.10, increasing 1.53 per cent.

Apollo Hospitals: The value of the company gained 1.40 per cent to Rs 4,183.00 per equity.

Top NSE losers:

Mahindra & Mahindra: The stock tanked 3.99 per cent to Rs 1,134.00.

Reliance: The value of the company slumped to Rs 2,417.40, down by 3.42 per cent.

Maruti: The shares settled 2.50 per cent lower at Rs 8,610.00.

Eicher Motors: The stock declined to Rs 3,078.10, falling 2.21 per cent.

ONGC: The shares dipped 2.00 per cent to Rs 129.80.

