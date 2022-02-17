Market Roundup: Sensex falls 104 points, Nifty ends at 17,304; check top winners and losers here

Top BSE gainers included HDFC Bank, Reliance and Power Grid. Top losers included ICICI Bank and IndusInd Bank

The domestic market indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex ended lower for the second consecutive day after a volatile session on Thursday, 17 February. Sensex fell 104.67 points to settle at 57,892.01, while Nifty slid 17.60 points to 17,304.60.

India VIX settled 6.85 percent higher at 22.01 levels. BSE Midcap declined 0.22 percent to 23,964.86 while BSE Smallcap ended 0.67 percent lower at 27,972.45. Oil and gas and Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) were the only sectors to end in green.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex settled 0.18 percent or 104.67 points lower at 57,892.01. The top gainers were HDFC Bank, Reliance, Hindustan Unilever, Power Grid and Larsen and Toubro (L&T). The top losers were ICICI Bank, UltraTech Cement, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, and Nestle India.

Top BSE gainers:

HDFC Bank: With a gain of 1.71 percent, the shares closed at Rs 2,410.60

Reliance: The value of the company increased by 1.35 percent to Rs 2,444.90 at the end of the day

Hindustan Unilever: With a gain of 0.84 percent, the shares closed at Rs 2,307.70

Power Grid: Airtel: Rising by 0.43 percent, the shares gained to Rs 197.10

L&T: The company ended the day at 0.33 percent higher at Rs 1,866.30

Top BSE losers:

ICICI Bank: With a loss of 2.00 percent, the shares declined to Rs 750.05

UltraTech Cement: The shares slid 1.90 percent to Rs 7,048.20

Axis Bank: Falling by 1.79 percent, the value of the company settled at Rs 782.85

IndusInd Bank: With shares fell 1.27 percent to Rs 955.85

Nestle India: The shares settled 0.85 percent lower at Rs 18,090.00

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 settled 0.10 percent or 17.60 points lower at 17,304.60. Bank Nifty fell 1.11 percent or 422.15 points to 37,531.65.

Top NSE gainers:

Tata Consumer Products Limited: With a gain of 2.71 percent, the shares closed the day at Rs 720.00

HDFC Bank: Rising by 1.86 percent, the shares gained to Rs 2,407.90

ONGC: The company ended the day 1.66 percent higher at Rs 171.35

Reliance: With a gain of 1.16 percent, the shares rose to Rs 2,441.00

HDFC Life: With a gain of 0.74 percent, the shares ended at Rs 590.70

Top NSE losers:

ICICI Bank: Falling by 2.15 percent, the shares settled at Rs 747.60

Axis Bank: The shares slumped 1.96 percent to Rs 781.40

UltraTech Cement: With a loss of 1.94 percent, the value of the company slipped to Rs 7,039.90

IndusInd Bank: The value of the company fell 1.35 percent to Rs 955.30

UPL: The shares slumped 1.26 percent lower to Rs 726.50

