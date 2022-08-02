Market Roundup: Sensex ends flat, Nifty remains above 17,300; check top winners and losers

In terms of sectors, realty was the biggest drag, falling over 1.5 percent. PSU Bank was the top gainer and rose over 2.5 percent. India VIX climbed 5.97 percent to 18.53 levels

The markets snapped their four-day winning streak and ended flat on 2 August after a highly volatile session. BSE Sensex ended at 58,136.36, while NSE Nifty 50 ended above the 17,300 mark.

Asian markets declined due to concerns of a US-China clash over an expected stopover at Taiwan by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Wall Street gave up early gains to end lower as well.

In terms of sectors, realty was the biggest drag, falling over 1.5 percent. PSU Bank was the top gainer and rose over 2.5 percent. India VIX climbed 5.97 percent to 18.53 levels.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex ended 20.86 points or 0.04 percent higher at 58,136.36. The top gainers were IndusInd Bank, Asian Paints, NTPC, Maruti and Kotak Bank. Tech Mahindra, HDFC, L&T, Tata Steel and HDFC Bank were the biggest laggards.

Top BSE gainers:

IndusInd Bank: The value of the company surged 2.59 percent to Rs 1,067.85 per equity.

Asian Paints: The shares climbed to Rs 3,396.05, up by 2.18 percent.

NTPC: The stock jumped to Rs 159.50, increasing 1.85 percent.

Maruti: The value of the company gained to Rs 9,167.00, up by 1.81 percent.

Kotak Bank: The stock ended 1.61 percent higher at Rs 1,884.35.

Top BSE losers:

Tech Mahindra: The stock declined to Rs 1,032.50, falling 1.63 percent.

HDFC: The shares slid 1.30 percent to Rs 2,351.10.

L&T: The value of the company slumped to Rs 1,792.50 per equity, down by 1.20 percent.

Tata Steel: The stock declined 1.20 percent to Rs 106.95.

HDFC Bank: The shares dipped 1.13 percent to Rs 1,428.85.

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 went up by 0.03 percent or 5.40 points to reach 17,345.45. A total of 24 shares gained, while 26 fell. Bank Nifty rose 0.32 percent to 38,024.00.

Top NSE gainers:

IndusInd Bank: The stock jumped to Rs 1,062.05, up by 2.11 percent.

Asian Paints: The value of the company climbed 1.91 percent to Rs 3,388.00 per equity.

NTPC: The shares gained 1.79 percent to to Rs 159.30.

Hindustan Unilever: The shares reached Rs 2,631.10, after a rise of 1.47 percent.

Maruti: The value of the company inched up 1.46 percent to Rs 9,135.05 per equity.

Top NSE losers:

UPL: The stock tanked to Rs 736.95, falling 3.96 percent.

Hero Moto Corp: The shares plunged 2.46 percent to Rs 2,771.00.

SBI Life: The value of the company settled 2.23 percent lower at Rs 1,284.00.

Britannia: The shares shut shop at Rs 3,780.00, down by 1.96 percent.

Maruti: The value of the company slipped 1.89 percent to Rs 416.00.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.