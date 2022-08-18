Market Roundup: Sensex ends 38 points higher, Nifty reaches 17,956

The markets opened lower after the US Federal Reserve said that it could take less aggressive action in September to combat inflation. But the indices later bounced back and pared their losses

On 18 August, domestic market indices recovered from initial losses to end marginally higher. BSE Sensex closed 38 points up at 60,298.00, while NSE Nifty 50 remained above the 17,900 level. The markets opened lower after the US Federal Reserve said that it could take less aggressive action in September to combat inflation. But the indices later bounced back and pared their losses. India VIX plunged 1.85 percent to 17.35 levels. IT was the biggest drag. Realty rose over 1.5 percent to emerge as the biggest gainer. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices made minor gains.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex reached 60,298.00, up by 0.06 percent or 37.87 points. The top achievers were Kotak Bank, L&T, Bharti Airtel, UltraTech Cement and IndusInd Bank. The top losers were Dr Reddy’s, Wipro, Infosys, Mahindra & Mahindra and Axis Bank.

Top BSE gainers:

Kotak Bank: The shares zoomed 3.45 percent to Rs 1,904.00.

L&T: The value of the company jumped 2.09 percent to Rs 1,894.20 per equity.

Bharti Airtel: The stock ended 1.59 percent higher at Rs 733.25.

UltraTech Cement: The shares gained to Rs 6,709.85, up by 1.53 percent.

IndusInd Bank: The stock reached Rs 1,105.10, increasing 1.50 percent.

Top BSE losers:

Dr Reddy’s: The stock plummeted 2.18 percent to Rs 4,225.55.

Wipro: The value of the company declined 1.83 percent to Rs 435.00 per equity.

Infosys: The shares plunged to Rs 1,582.70, down by 1.50 percent.

Mahindra & Mahindra: The value of the company slid 1.04 percent to Rs 1,261.25 per equity.

Axis Bank: The stock settled at Rs 765.30, down by 0.87 percent.

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 gained 0.07 percent or 12.25 points to 17,956.50. While 25 shares fell, 24 gained and one stock remained unchanged. Bank Nifty closed 194.45 points higher at 39,656.15.

Top NSE gainers:

Kotak Bank: The shares jumped 3.90 percent to Rs 1,911.50.

L&T: The value of the company climbed 2.06 percent to Rs 1,894.00 per equity.

Tata Consumer Products Limited: The shares rose 1.72 percent to Rs 807.15.

UltraTech Cement: The value of the company gained to Rs 6,709.00 per equity, up by 1.50 percent.

IndusInd Bank: The stock reached Rs 1,104.90, increasing by 1.50 percent.

Top NSE losers:

Dr Reddy’s: The stock settled 2.13 percent lower at Rs 4,224.00.

UPL: The shares dipped to Rs 774.40, down by 2.04 percent.

Wipro: The stock declined 1.70 percent to Rs 435.50.

BPCL: The value of the company fell 1.61 percent to Rs 347.45 per equity.

Infosys: The stock plummeted to Rs 1,585.00, falling 1.32 percent.

