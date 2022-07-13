Market Roundup: Sensex declines 372 points, Nifty settles at 15,966; check top winners and losers

While both Sensex and Nifty rose at the start of the session, they were unable to hold on to their gains. The markets were dragged down by weaknesses in banking, telecom and IT stocks. Pharma was the biggest gainer. Oil & gas fell over 1 percent

Domestic market indices fell for the third consecutive session on 13 July on the back of concerns over inflation levels. Data revealed that retail inflation in the country remained over 7 percent in June, denting investor sentiments. BSE Sensex slid 0.69 percent to 53,514.15, while NSE Nifty 50 settled below the 16,000-mark.

While both Sensex and Nifty rose at the start of the session, they were unable to hold on to their gains. The markets were dragged down by weaknesses in banking, telecom and IT stocks. Pharma was the biggest gainer. Oil & gas fell over 1 percent. India VIX incurred minor losses.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex fell 0.69 percent or 372.46 points to 53,514.15. Hindustan Unilever, Asian Paints, Kotak Bank, Sun Pharma and NTPC were the biggest achievers. IndusInd Bank. Bharti Airtel, HDFC, HDFC Bank and Reliance were the biggest laggards.

Top BSE gainers:

Hindustan Unilever: The stock jumped to Rs 2,497.45, up by 1.97 percent.

Asian Paints: The shares ended 1.70 percent higher at Rs 2,941.40.

Kotak Bank: The stock reached Rs 1,742.85, up by 1.40 percent.

Sun Pharma: The value of the company gained 1.09 percent to Rs 860.50 per equity.

NTPC: The shares inched up to Rs 148.55, increasing 1.02 percent.

Top BSE losers:

IndusInd Bank: The value of the company plummeted 3.42 percent to Rs 817.75 per equity.

Bharti Airtel: The stock slid to Rs 643.45, falling 2.87 percent.

HDFC: The shares settled 2.35 percent lower at Rs 2,170.00

HDFC Bank: The stock shut shop at Rs 1,359.00, down by 2.45 percent.

Reliance: The value of the company slumped 1.77 percent to Rs 2,377.30 per equity.

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 slumped to 15,966.65, falling 91.65 points or 0.57 percent. While 23 shares declined, 27 advanced. Bank Nifty slid over 300 points to 34,827.80.

Top NSE gainers:

Divi’s Labs: The shares surged 2.62 percent to Rs 3,784.00.

JSW Steel: The value of the company jumped 2.29 percent to Rs 587.60 per equity.

Hindustan Unilever: The stock climbed to Rs 2,496.95, up by 1.94 percent.

Cipla: The stock gained to Rs 953.05, increasing 1.85 percent.

Grasim: The value of the company ended 1.66 percent higher at Rs 1,402.90 per equity.

Top NSE losers:

IndusInd Bank: The stock plunged 3.13 percent to Rs 820.50.

HDFC: The shares slumped to Rs 2,170.65, falling 2.53 percent.

Bharti Airtel: The value of the company settled 2.46 percent lower at Rs 646.70 per equity.

HDFC Bank: The shares declined to Rs 1,359.55, falling 2.32 percent.

Reliance: The stock dipped to Rs 2,379.00, down by 1.71 percent.

