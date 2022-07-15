Market Roundup: Sensex climbs 345 points, Nifty ends at 16,049; check top winners and losers

PSU Bank, IT and metal were the only sectoral indices to end lower. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices rose between 0.5 and 1 percent.

Domestic markets snapped their four-day losing run to end in green on Friday, 15 July. BSE Sensex jumped over 340 points to 53,760.78, while NSE Nifty 50 closed above the 16,000-mark.

The markets remained volatile due to inflationary concerns, depreciating rupee fears of another interest rate hike and global recession.

PSU Bank, IT and metal were the only sectoral indices to end lower. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices rose between 0.5 and 1 percent.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex gained to 53,760.78, up by 344.63 points or 0.65 percent. The top achievers were Hindustan Unilever, Titan, Maruti, L&T and HDFC. Tata Steel, Power Grid, HCL Technologies, Wipro and Dr Reddy’s were the biggest laggards.

Top BSE gainers:

Hindustan Unilever: The stock jumped 2.87 percent to Rs 2,568.75.

Titan: The value of the company climbed 2.84 percent to Rs 2,188.90 per equity.

Maruti: The shares reached Rs 8,780.75, up by 2.55 percent.

L&T: The value of the company rose 2.34 percent to Rs 1,684.60.

HDFC: The stock gained to Rs 2,216.20, up by 2.19 percent.

Top BSE losers:

Tata Steel: The value of the company slumped 2.70 percent to Rs 883.60 per equity.

Power Grid: The stock declined to Rs 209.40, falling 2.54 percent.

HCL Technologies: The shares slid to Rs 883.10, down by 2.28 percent.

Wipro: The stock shut shop 1.93 percent lower at Rs 393.85.

Dr Reddy’s: The value of the company fell 0.84 percent to Rs 4,542.80 per equity.

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 rose 110.55 points or 0.69 percent to 16,049.20. A total of 35 stocks gained, while 15 declined. Bank Nifty inched up 31.45 points to 34,682.65.

Top NSE gainers:

Tata Consumer Products Limited: The shares surged to Rs 790.90, up by 3.27 percent.

Titan: The value of the company jumped 2.89 percent to Rs 2,188.95 per equity.

Hindustan Unilever: The stock climbed 2.89 percent to Rs 2,570.00.

Tata Motors: The shares ended the day 2.51 percent higher at Rs 438.80.

L&T: The value of the company gained 2.42 percent to Rs 1,686.00.

Top NSE losers:

Tata Steel: The stock declined 2.64 percent to Rs 884.05.

Power Grid: The shares settled the day at Rs 209.20, down by 2.63 percent.

HCL Technologies: The value of the company slid 2.23 percent to Rs 882.90 per equity.

Wipro: The stock slumped to Rs 393.50, falling 1.98 percent.

JSW Steel: The shares dipped 1.28 percent to Rs 576.50.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.