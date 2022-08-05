Market Roundup: Sensex adds 89 points, Nifty ends at 17,397; check major winners and losers
BSE Sensex went up by just 89 points to stop at 58,387.93 at the closing bell. NSE Nifty 50 rose by 0.09 percent to reach 17,397
Domestic equity benchmark indices ended on a flat note today, 7 August.
While 1,807 shares advanced on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 1,466 shares experienced a fall and 144 shares remained unchanged.
NSE Nifty 50 rose by 0.09 percent to reach 17,397.
Among sectoral indices, financial and IT sectors saw buying. Power and auto indices shed over one percent each.
Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):
BSE Sensex went up by 89.13 points or 0.15 percent to settle at 58,387.93.
UltraTech Cement, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, Power Grid and Infosys were the highest gainers.
Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti, Reliance, IndusInd Bank and Bajaj Financial Services were the top BSE laggards.
Top 5 BSE Gainers:
UltraTech Cement: With a gain of 2.86 percent, the shares surged to Rs 6,780.60.
ICICI Bank: The stock closed the day 2.26 percent higher at Rs 838.40.
Bharti Airtel: The shares zoomed to Rs 703.00, up by 1.30 percent.
Power Grid: The stock ended 1.20 percent higher at Rs 223.50.
Infosys: The value of the company climbed 1.06 percent to Rs 1,616.55 per equity.
Top 5 BSE Losers:
Mahindra & Mahindra: The shares tanked 2.04 percent to Rs 1,236.20.
Maruti: The shares plunged 1.50 percent to Rs 8,836.05.
Reliance: The stock declined 1.46 percent to Rs 2,533.95.
IndusInd Bank: The company’s value tumbled 1.06 percent to Rs 1,038.95 per equity.
Bajaj Financial Services: The stock slid to Rs 15,088.95, down by 0.59 percent.
National Stock Exchange (NSE):
NSE Nifty 50 gained 15.50 points or 0.09 percent to 17,397.50.
The top NSE winners were Shree Cement, UltraTech Cement, ICICI Bank, UPL and Bharti Airtel.
The top NSE losers were Britannia, Hindalco, Eicher Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra and Reliance.
Top 5 NSE Gainers:
Shree Cement: The stock closed the day 2.60 percent higher at Rs 21,225.00.
UltraTech Cement: With a gain of 2.44 percent, the shares rose to Rs 6,749.00.
ICICI Bank: The company’s value jumped 2.04 percent to end the session at Rs 837.00.
UPL: The stock gained 1.47 percent to Rs 742.50.
Bharti Airtel: The shares inched 1.33 percent up to Rs 703.50.
Top 5 NSE Losers:
Britannia: the stock settled at Rs 3,689.00 with a loss of 2.28 percent,
Hindalco: The shares crashed to Rs 412.35, declining by 2.22 percent.
Eicher Motors: With a loss of 2.03 percent, the shares tanked to Rs 3,082.00.
Mahindra & Mahindra: The stock slid to Rs 1,236.80, down by 1.98 percent.
Reliance: The shares settled 1.52 percent lower at Rs 2,532.90.
