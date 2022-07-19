Market Roundup: Sensex adds 246 points, Nifty ends 0.38% higher; check top gainers and losers

While Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, Mahindra and Mahindra, Tata Steel and Ultratech Cement were the highest gainers, Nestle India, HCL Technologies, Sun Pharma, Kotak Bank and Dr Reddy's were the top BSE laggards

Both BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 ended higher for the third consecutive session on 19 July, boosted by banking, auto and metal stocks. While Sensex rose by 246 points to end at 54,767, Nifty ended 0.38 percent higher at 16,340.

Among sectors, all other indices except oil & gas, media, healthcare and pharma ended higher. Realty and PSU Bank zoomed over 2 percent. Both BSE midcap and smallcap indices surged over 0.5 percent.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex climbed 246.47 points or 0.45 percent to reach 54,767.62. While Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, Mahindra and Mahindra, Tata Steel and Ultratech Cement were the highest gainers, Nestle India, HCL Technologies, Sun Pharma, Kotak Bank and Dr Reddy's were the top BSE laggards.

Top 5 BSE Gainers:

Axis Bank: The stock closed the day 2.35 percent higher at Rs 700.55.

IndusInd Bank: With a gain of 2.09 percent, the shares surged to Rs 868.50.

Mahindra and Mahindra: The value of the company gained 1.89 percent to Rs 1,185.05 per equity.

Tata Steel: The shares jumped to Rs 919.25, up by 1.65 percent.

Ultratech Cement: The shares climbed 1.63 percent to Rs 6,080.10.

Top 5 BSE Losers:

Nestle India: The shares plunged 1.37 percent to Rs 18,363.90.

HCL Technologies: The shares settled at Rs 890.05, falling 1.14 percent.

Sun Pharma: The company’s value tumbled 0.83 percent to Rs 875.45.

Kotak Bank: The shares declined 0.65 percent to Rs 1,833.65.

Dr Reddy: The stock slid to Rs 4,448.65, down by 0.38 percent.

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 gained 62.05 points or 0.38 percent to reach 16,340.55. Bank Nifty rose 1.02 percent to 35,720.35.

Top 5 NSE Gainers:

Axis Bank: The shares jumped 2.33 percent up to Rs 699.75.

Apollo Hospitals: The shares rose to Rs 4,029.00, up by 2.07 percent.

Mahindra and Mahindra: The stock closed the day 1.86 percent higher at Rs 1,185.00.

Indusind Bank: The stock reached Rs 866.40, increasing 1.80 percent.

Tata Steel: The company’s value inched up 1.74 percent to end the session at Rs 920.00 per equity.

Top 5 NSE Losers:

ONGC: With a loss of 3.04 percent, the shares tanked to Rs 125.95.

HDFC Life: The shares settled 1.35 percent lower at Rs 535.45.

Nestle India: The value of the company dipped to Rs 18,380.00 per equity, declining by 1.32 per cent.

Sun Pharma: The shares slid to Rs 874.50, down by 0.94 percent.

Tata Consumer Products Limited: The stock slumped 0.80 percent to Rs 788.00.