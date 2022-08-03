Market Roundup: Sensex adds 214 points, Nifty ends at 17,388; check today’s top gainers and laggards here

Among sectoral indices, only Information Technology experienced a high today. The BSE smallcap index fell by 0.28 percent and the BSE midcap index went 0.6 percent down

Domestic equity benchmarks - BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 ended in green after coming through a highly volatile session. While BSE Sensex reached 58,350 by gaining 214 points, Nifty 50 settled 0.25 percent higher at 17,388 points at the closing bell. Among sectoral indices, only Information Technology experienced a high today. The BSE smallcap index fell by 0.28 percent and the BSE midcap index went 0.6 percent down.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex jumped up by 214.17 points or 0.37 percent to settle at 58,350.53. While Tech Mahindra, TCS, Infosys, Titan, Asian Paints and ICICI Bank are the highest gainers, Maruti, Sun Pharma, Kotak Bank, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance and ITC are the top BSE laggards.

Top 5 BSE Gainers:

Tech Mahindra: The stock closed the day 1.97 percent higher at Rs 1,052.85. TCS: With a gain of 1.51 per cent, the shares rose to Rs 3,339.60. Infosys: The value of the company gained 1.44 percent to Rs 1,565.15. Titan: The shares zoomed to Rs 2,414.50, up by 1.27 per cent. Asian Paints: The shares surged 1.22 per cent to Rs 3,437.40.

Top 5 BSE Losers:

Maruti: The shares plunged 2.29 percent to Rs 8,956.70. Sun Pharma: The shares tanked 2.17 percent to Rs 896.90. Kotak Bank: The company’s value tumbled 1.75 per cent to Rs 1,851.40. IndusInd Bank: The shares declined 0.90 percent to Rs 1,058.20. Bajaj Finance: The stock slid to Rs 7,292.95, down by 0.65 percent.

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 rose by 42.70 points or 0.25 percent to 17,388.15. The top NSE winners are Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Titan, TCS and Asian Paints and the top NSE losers are Sun Pharma, Tata Motors, Kotak Bank, Maruti and Coal India.

Top 5 NSE Gainers:

Tech Mahindra: The shares inched 2.22 percent up to Rs 1,055.55. Infosys: With a gain of 1.70 per cent, the shares rose to Rs 1,569.90. Titan: The stock closed the day 1.42 percent higher at Rs 2,418.75. TCS: The stock gained 1.37 percent to Rs 3,337.00. Asian Paints: The company’s value jumped 1.36 percent to end the session at Rs 3,442.40.

Top 5 NSE Losers:

Sun Pharma: With a loss of 2.22 percent, the shares tanked to Rs 896.90. Tata Motors: The shares settled lower 1.93 percent at Rs 467.05. Kotak Bank: The shares crashed to Rs 1,850.00, declining by 1.84 per cent. Maruti: The shares slid to Rs 8,954.65, down by 1.74 percent. Coal India: With a loss of 1.51 percent, the stock settled at Rs 212.00.

