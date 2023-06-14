Made an error while filing your income tax returns? You can file a revised Income Tax Return (ITR) to remedy any errors or omissions that you may have submitted in the initial ITR. A revised return can be filed before the end of the relevant Assessment Year (AY) or before the end of the assessment process, whichever comes first. As per section 139 (5) of the Income Tax Act, 1961, taxpayers can rectify their mistakes in their ITR form by filing a revised Income Tax Return through the online portal – incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in, or by any other means before the end of the assessment process. The last date to file the revised ITR for the FY 2022-23 (AY 2023-24) is December 31, 2023.

Revised ITR form: Steps to file

Step 1: Go to the Income Tax e-Filling portal — incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in.

Step 2: Log in to the portal by entering your user PAN, password and captcha code.

Step 3: Click on the e-file menu and then select the ‘Income Tax return’ option.

Step 4: On the ITR page, select the assessment year, the form number and click on the filing online option.

Step 5: Select “Revised return under section 139(5)” under the return section and “Return Filing Type” on the General Information tab of the online ITR form.

Step 6: Enter the acknowledgement number and date of filing the original ITR.

Step 7: Fill or correct the relevant details in the ITR forms and click on submit.

You can submit a revised return as many times as you like. The taxpayer should note that it is mandatory to include information about their initial ITR with each updated return they file.

The taxpayer should make sure to verify their revised ITR form after submitting it. Their amended tax return will not be accepted by the income tax division unless it has been verified.

There are several options available to verify your updated income tax return. It includes e-verification using electronic methods like OTP, and EVC through net banking. The offline verification process includes sending the signed copy of the revised return to the Centralized Processing Center, Income Tax Department, Bengaluru.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.