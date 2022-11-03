The luxury housing market is seeing a boom. Rising wealth, pent-up demand and increasing housing prices in India have meant that Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) and High-Net-Worth Individuals (HNIs) are now parking their wealth in luxury housing. A recent study from JLL India showed a massive 270 percent surge in the number of sales for residential apartments that are priced at Rs 1.5 crore or more. Demand is not looking to slacken anytime soon either. A report from India Sotheby’s International Realty found that around 3/4th of surveyed HNIs were planning to buy property in either metro cities or holiday destinations in the country.

But what features stand out to these potential buyers when looking at luxury housing? Is it the location? Is it the architecture and design? Is it the space and size? Here are some of the trends that can be seen in luxury housing that attracts buyers.

Safety and Security

While not the primary concern, safety and security are definitely on a buyer’s mind when looking at luxury housing. CCTV coverage, 24×7 security personnel, biometric access and more are just some of the features that are becoming mainstays of luxury apartments.

Wellness and Cleanliness

The importance of inclusion of state-of-the-art wellness facilities as well as plenty of options for leisure and physical activities like swimming pools, clubhouses, community halls, air-conditioned gyms, jogging paths, and children’s park are some of the biggest draws in luxury housing. Similarly, having well-maintained and clean surroundings are big factors as well.

Amenities and Services

When spending a premium for luxury housing, the more amenities the better. The rising prevalence of serviced apartments highlights the changing importance that buyers give to a better quality of life in exchange for slightly costlier homes.

Sustainability and Community

Another emerging trend is the growing importance of homes being sustainable, green and climate-friendly. Additionally, homeowners also look for vibrant communities, especially where children and seniors can also fit in comfortably. These two features often go hand-in-hand, as people want to spend on luxury housing where their children and parents can be safe and happy.

Sources:

msn, link: https://www.msn.com/en-in/money/markets/luxury-housing-investment-top-features-nris-and-hnis-look-at-before-buying/ar-AA13Bzmq

