LPG price update: Cost of 19 kg commercial cylinder slashed by Rs 135; check new rates here

The reduced price of the 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder comes into effect immediately from 1 June. After the cut, a cylinder in Delhi now costs Rs 2,219

The price of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders has been slashed by Rs 135 per cylinder by the oil marketing companies (OMC) on Wednesday. The reduced price comes into effect immediately from 1 June.

It is to be recalled that the price of the same commercial LPG was increased by Rs 100 per 19 kg cylinder on 1 May, 2022.

The price of commercial LPG was raised by Rs 250 per cylinder on 1 April and the same was increased by Rs 105 on 1 March, this year.

After the reduction, the new price of commercial LPG prices in Delhi is Rs 2,219 as against the previous level, Rs 2,355.50 per cylinder.

In Mumbai, 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 2,171.50 down from Rs 2,307.

In Kolkata the commercial LPG cylinder will be fetched at Rs 2,322 instead of Rs 2,455.

Customers in Chennai from Wednesday, 1 June, will have to shell out Rs 2,373 for a commercial LPG cylinder as against Rs 2,508.

Revised price of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder

Delhi - Rs 2,219.00 per cylinder

Mumbai - Rs 2,171.50 per cylinder

Kolkata - Rs 2,322.00 per cylinder

Chennai - Rs 2,373.00 per cylinder

There has been no change in the price of domestic LPG cylinder. A 14.2-kg LPG cylinder in Delhi now costs Rs 1,003, up from Rs 999.50 previously.

For the unversed, the prices of both domestic and commercial LPG cylinders were increased on 19 May. It was for the second time in a month when the cooking gas price was increased.

Price of domestic cylinder of 14.2 kg was been increased by Rs 3.50 while cost of 19 Kg commercial LPG was raised by Rs 8 per cylinder.

OMCs announce LPG price change twice every month, once in the beginning and the other towards the middle of the month.

