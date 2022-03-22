LPG Price Hike: Domestic cylinder price increased by Rs 50; check new city-wise rates

With this hike, a 14.2 kg non-subsidised LPG cylinder will now cost customers in New Delhi Rs 949.50

State-backed oil manufacturing companies (OMCs) have hiked the rate of domestic cooking gas (LPG) by Rs 50 per cylinder from today, 22 March onwards. This sudden rise in price has come in line with a spike in international energy rates. Also, it is the first surge in LPG rates since 6 October, last year.

14.2 kg Domestic cooking gas LPG price hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder. Will now cost Rs 949.50 effective from today: Sources pic.twitter.com/jYvh0RWZG5 — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2022

With this hike, a 14.2 kg non-subsidised LPG cylinder will now cost customers in New Delhi Rs 949.50. Earlier, the cylinder cost was Rs 899.50 in the national capital.

In Mumbai, the LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 949.50, while in Kolkata, a customer will pay Rs 976. Meanwhile in Chennai, the prices have also been increased to Rs 965.50 and in Lucknow, the LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 987.50.

Sources say that a 5 kg LPG cylinder will now be priced at Rs 349, while a 10 kg composite cylinder will come at a price of Rs 669. A 19-kg commercial cylinder will now cost Rs 2003.50.

Despite the cost of raw materials spiralling, prices of the LPG cylinder have remained unchanged for over six months.

Along with LPG cylinder rate, the oil marketing companies have also raised the prices of petrol and diesel by over 80 paise a litre. This rise in price has taken place after a span of 137 days.

Usually, the LPG cylinder rate differs from state to state due to local taxes taken by the concerned state government.

However, the central government provides a small subsidy to customers so that they can make up for the higher price arising from freight charges. Under the government-subsidy scheme, each home is eligible for 12 cylinders per year. Also, the amount of the subsidy that is provided by the government fluctuates every month.

According to reports, the LPG rates are revised on the average international rate for benchmark fuel and foreign exchange rate.

