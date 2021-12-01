While the Oil Marketing Companies have hiked the price of commercial cylinders, rates of domestic cylinders have remained the same

Prices of LPG cylinders have risen from today, 1 December. Earlier, the oil marketing companies under the Central government had announced a surge in the rates of LPG gas cylinders that will be effective from Wednesday.

According to recent updates, LPG prices for commercial cylinders increased by Rs 103.50, across the country.

Also, the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) has increased the rate of 19 kg commercial gas cylinders. So, in Delhi, it has been increased by Rs 100.50 per cylinder, meaning, consumers will have to pay Rs 2,101 to get a commercial gas cylinder in the national capital.

On 31 October, this year, the price was Rs 1,734 which increased to Rs 2,000.50 on 1 November for the same quantity. During this period, the city saw an increase of Rs 266.50, while this month the prices have again risen by more than Rs 100.

The 19-kg commercial cylinders in Mumbai have gone up to Rs 2,051, while previously, the price was Rs 1,950. In Kolkata, the price of commercial gas cylinders has increased by Rs 101 and the current price is Rs 2,174.5; earlier its rate was Rs 2073.5. Furthermore, the price of a 19 kg commercial gas cylinder in Chennai has also gone up to Rs 2,234.50, while earlier the price stood at Rs 2,133.

While the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have hiked the price of commercial cylinders, rates of domestic cylinders remain the same. The price of a non-subsidised 14.2 kg domestic cylinder in the national capital- New Delhi is Rs 899.50 per cylinder, while the new rate of five kg domestic cylinder stands at Rs 502.

