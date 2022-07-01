LPG cylinder rate cut: 19-kg commercial cylinder gets cheaper; here are revised rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai

The price of the 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder has been reduced by Rs 198 in Delhi. The revised rate comes into effect from today

The price of the 19-kg commercial liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder has been reduced by Rs 198 in national capital Delhi. The revised rate comes into effect from Friday, 1 July.

In Kolkata, the price of 19 kg LPG cylinder has come down by Rs 182, while in Mumbai it has declined by Rs 190.50.

Commercial LPG cylinder customers in Chennai will now have to pay Rs 187 less for a cylinder.

For the unversed, in the first week of May, the price of 19 kg LPG cylinder was increased by Rs 50. In April and March the price was hiked by Rs Rs 250 and Rs 105 per cylinder respectively.

However, no changes in price have been made for domestic LPG cylinders. A 14.2 kg domestic cylinder rate is unchanged since 19 May.

Notably in June, the commercial LPG cylinder rates were reduced by Rs 135. As for domestic LPG cylinder, in May this year, the customers were left surprised twice as the price of 14.2 kg cylinder was increased on 7 May and 19 May.

The current rate at which domestic LPG cylinder is being sold in Delhi is Rs 1,003. In Mumbai, the 14.2 kg LPG cylinder costs Rs 1,003, in Kolkata it is Rs 1,029, while in Chennai the price is Rs 1,019.

The rising rates of crude oil globally had prompted state-owned fuel retailers to hike LPG prices.

Meanwhile, petrol and diesel prices in the country have been steady for over a month now. On July 1, the fuel prices remain unchanged, giving a major relief to the people. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on 21 May, had announced a reduction in the Excise Duty of fuel after which the prices of petrol and diesel dropped significantly. The price of petrol was reduced by Rs 8 per litre, while diesel rate was lowered by Rs 6 per litre.

Delhi is selling petrol at Rs 96.72 per litre and diesel at Rs 89.62 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol is fetched at Rs 111.35 per litre, while diesel price is currently Rs 97.28 per litre.

Kolkata is providing petrol to customers at Rs 106.03 per litre and the diesel price at Rs 92.76 per litre, whereas, in Chennai people are paying Rs 102.63 for one litre of petrol and Rs 94.24 per litre for diesel.

