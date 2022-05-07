LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 50, second increase in rate in two months

Earlier this month, the prices of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder was increased by Rs 102.50, to Rs 2355.50

Price of domestic cooking gas has been hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder on Saturday, the second increase in two months.

Now, a 14.2-kg non-subsidised cooking gas cylinder, also known as LPG, will now cost ₹ 999.50 in Delhi.

The price of 14.2 kg Domestic LPG cylinder increased by Rs 50 with effect from today. The domestic cylinder will cost Rs 999.50/cylinder from today. — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2022

The hike in cylinder prices has come at a time when people are already troubled by the rising prices of petrol and diesel in the country.

Earlier this month, the prices of commercial LPG cylinders increased. On 1 May, the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder was increased by Rs 102.50, to Rs 2355.50, up from Rs 2253 before. Also, the price of a 5-kg LPG commercial cylinder was increased to Rs 655.

Previously, the rate of 19-kg commercial LPG was increased by Rs 250 per cylinder to Rs 2,253 on 1 April. Further, the price of commercial LPG was hiked by Rs 105 on 1 March, 2022.

The recent price hike in petrol and petroleum products is due to a sharp increase in global energy prices as a result of the Russia-Ukraine situation that has led to supply worries.

With inputs from agencies

