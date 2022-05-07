Business

LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 50, second increase in rate in two months

Earlier this month, the prices of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder was increased by Rs 102.50, to Rs 2355.50

FP Staff May 07, 2022 10:32:27 IST
LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 50, second increase in rate in two months

Representational Image. Reuters

Price of domestic cooking gas has been hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder on Saturday, the second increase in two months.

Now, a 14.2-kg non-subsidised cooking gas cylinder, also known as LPG, will now cost ₹ 999.50 in Delhi.

The hike in cylinder prices has come at a time when people are already troubled by the rising prices of petrol and diesel in the country.

Earlier this month, the prices of commercial LPG cylinders increased. On 1 May, the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder was increased by Rs 102.50, to Rs 2355.50, up from Rs 2253 before. Also, the price of a 5-kg LPG commercial cylinder was increased to Rs 655.

Previously, the rate of 19-kg commercial LPG was increased by Rs 250 per cylinder to Rs 2,253 on 1 April. Further, the price of commercial LPG was hiked by Rs 105 on 1 March, 2022.

The recent price hike in petrol and petroleum products is due to a sharp increase in global energy prices as a result of the Russia-Ukraine situation that has led to supply worries.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: May 07, 2022 10:32:27 IST

TAGS:

also read

Fuel price hike lowest under Narendra Modi government, says Hardeep Singh Puri
Business

Fuel price hike lowest under Narendra Modi government, says Hardeep Singh Puri

Defending the prime minister’s assertions, the Union minister said the burden-sharing need not be equal, but the Center has assumed its responsibility in the fuel sector, states too should take their part of the burden

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka announces 40% price hike for medicines
World

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka announces 40% price hike for medicines

Hospitals have already cancelled routine surgeries after running out of anaesthetics, and Saturday's directive applies to 60 medicines in short supply