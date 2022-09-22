Used to secure every transaction, the chip system and 4-digit PIN in your debit and credit card is helpful in safeguarding customer data and maintaining the utmost privacy. The 4-digit special identifying number is assigned to the user’s card, which makes sure that the security and safety of all the transactions conducted by the card are maintained.

This PIN System method is basically the most crucial step if you wish to make the transaction. Whether online during the netbanking or offline in an ATM, the cardholder might not be able to proceed further with the transaction until and unless the PIN is entered. And fortunately, this system comes to the rescue at the time you lose your card, or someone steals it. However, before you begin your transaction process, you need to activate and generate the credit card PIN.

Before using your credit card for the first time, activating your card PIN is another crucial step, to begin with. While the bank sends a new credit card which is operational currently, a cardholder can’t use it until they create the PIN.

Back when banks still generated credit card PINs, there happened to be a separate activation step. Every bank has a separate card activation process. Courtesy the introduction of the green PINs and self PIN generation process, already activated cards are now sent by the lenders.

However, if you are an HDFC Bank credit cardholder then you must follow the below-given steps to generate the PIN after receiving the new credit card.

IVR

In a bid to begin the PIN generation process through interactive voice response (IVR) you need to first call the IVR Toll number 1860 266 0333 from the mobile number that is registered with the bank.

Step 1: Following the hash key (#), enter the last four digits of your credit card.

Step 2: Generate a Credit card PIN by dialing 1.

Step 3: When asked to “Generate a One Time Password” (OTP), you must again dial 1.

Step 4: Once you have received the 6-digit OTP via SMS, enter it.

Step 5: As soon as you have entered the OTP, the IVR, while asking you to set the 4-digit PIN after a hash (#) key, will confirm the successful validation.

Please note – In case your call gets disconnected at the fourth step, re-dial the IVR, and after Step 2 “Dial 2 to enter the 6 Digit OTP”

Netbanking

In a scenario of NetBanking setup, follow these procedures:

Step 1: Enter your User ID and IPIN to log in to HDFC Netbanking.

Step 2: Now you must click on the “Cards” tab at the top of the page.

Step 3: Then select “Instant PIN Generation”, which you will find on the left hand under the Request option.

Step 4: Enter the 4 Digit number that you are willing to make your PIN, after selecting a credit card number from the drop-down.

Step 5: Now re-enter the PIN and click “Continue”.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.