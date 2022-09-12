Under the ownership of SG Corporate Mobility, the company is once again looking to make its mark on the Indian market

Lohia Machines (LML), which had challenged Bajaj and other two-wheelers brands in the 1990s, is eyeing a comeback in the Indian vehicle market. According to a report in The Times of India, the erstwhile India manufacturing unit of Harley-Davidson, in Haryana’s Manesar will be used by Lohia Machines to produce its new electric vehicles. LML is best known for partnering with Italian brand Piaggio in the 1990s to sell the LML Vespa scooter in India. Unfortunately, its partnership with Piaggio broke down in 1999 and several of its other ventures failed to take off. The company later had to shut its doors in 2018 due to insolvency issues.

Now, under the ownership of SG Corporate Mobility, the company is once again looking to make its mark on the Indian market. Yogesh Bhatia, CEO of SG Corporate Mobility, who also manages LML, told Times of India that the company is expected to launch its first EVs in January 2023. The initial investment in the business will be Rs 350 crore. The company will go to global design houses for getting “the quintessential Italian styling” while it will develop the technology through its own resources.

“In the initial run, we are looking at three products. These would be a hyper bike with pedal assist, an e-scooter, and an ebike. Our products will start to hit the market by the first quarter of 2023, and will be targeted not only at India but also across European and other global markets”, Bhatia told Times of India.

Furthermore, he also opened up about manufacturing of the vehicles at Harley’s former Manesar plant. He stated that the plant will give LML access to ““a strong manufacturing ecosystem with assembly lines and robotic machines”.

The former Harley factory is now owned by Saera Electric Auto, which also manufactures Mayuri e-rickshaws.

