Initial public offerings (IPOs) decreased by 50 percent in 2022, but overall they provided subscribers with a good average return of 32 percent. Compared to 65 IPOs in 2021, just 31 have been listed so far in 2022. In total, four stocks out of the 31 new listings, have doubled investors’ wealth with gains of more than 100 percent. A huge proportion- 18 out of the 31 equities have generated double-digit returns over their issue prices. The returns overall range from 12 to 59 percent.

As the year 2022 is drawing closer, we have listed here the best and worst-performing IPOs of the year, based on their listing day’s performances:

Best-performing IPOs of 2022:

Droneacharya Aerial Innovations:

On 23 December, Droneacharya Aerial Innovations made a stellar debut on the bourses. On its opening day, shares of the company opened at Rs 102 with a premium of over 88 percent against its issue price of Rs 54 per share on the BSE’s SME platform. It went on to touch its intraday high of Rs 107.10 in what can be called a stunning performance.

Electronics Mart India Limited:

On 17 October, the IPO of Electronics Mart India, a retailer of consumer goods and electronics, was listed on the stock markets with a staggering 52 percent rise, much as analysts had predicted. The stock opened at a price of Rs 90 against an issue price of Rs 59. On BSE, the opening price of the Rs 50-crore IPO was Rs 89.40.

Hariom Pipe Industries Limited:

Hariom Pipe Industries’ shares increased by approximately 51 percent against its issue price of Rs 153 in its first-day trade on 13 April. The stock debuted on the BSE at Rs 214, registering a rise of 39.86 percent over the issue price. Later, it surged 46.86 percent to close at Rs 224.70. The stock gained 43.79 percent from the issue price when it began trading on the NSE at Rs 220. It then soared by 50.98 percent to settle at Rs 231 at the closing bell.

DCX systems:

On 11 November, shares of DCX Systems, a manufacturer of cables and wire harness kits, made a solid entry into the stock market by being listed on the stock exchanges at a premium of more than 38 percent to their issue price. The stock started at Rs 286.25 on the BSE, up by 38.29 percent from the issue price, and was listed at Rs 287.00 per share on the NSE, reflecting a gain of 38.65 percent from its offer price of Rs 207.00.

Harsha Engineers International Limited:

Shares of Harsha Engineers International made an impressive market debut on 26 September, listing at a premium of 36.36 percent over the price at which they were initially offered. Compared to the IPO issue price of Rs 330, the company listed on the NSE for Rs 450. Meanwhile, the stock was listed at Rs 444, up by 34.55 percent on the BSE while the issue price was Rs 330 per share.

Syrma SGS Technology Limited:

Syrma SGS Technology had a successful launch on Dalal Street on 26 August. The engineering and design company’s Rs 850-crore initial public offering (IPO) was listed on the BSE at Rs 262, a gain of 19 percent above its issue price of Rs 220. The price tag was also very profitable on the NSE with the company being listed at Rs 260, a premium of 18 percent.

Worst-performing IPOs of 2022:

Fusion Micro Finance:

On 15 November, Fusion Micro Finance made a stealthy entrance into Dalal Street, listing at Rs 360.50, 2 percent below its BSE issue price of Rs 368. The fledgling microfinance company made its launch on NSE also at a 2 percent discount, or Rs 359.50, as opposed to the original issue price.

Inox Green Energy Services:

Inox Green Energy Services failed to enjoy a successful opening day on the stock market. On 23 November, Inox Green Energy shares opened at Rs. 60.50 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and at Rs. 60 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), which reflects a discount of almost 7 percent from the issue price of Rs. 65.

Sula Vineyards:

Sula Vineyards debuted flat on the BSE and NSE as the stock of India’s biggest winemaker opened at 358 per equity share on BSE and 361 apiece on NSE on 22 December. The stock immediately came under pressure to sell off, and eventually dipped about 5 percent below its upper price band of Rs 357 per share to reach an intraday low of Rs 339 on the BSE.

Uniparts India Limited:

On 12 December, Uniparts India made a lacklustre debut, listing for Rs 575 on the BSE, a discount of 0.35 percent from its initial offering price of Rs 577 per share. On the NSE, the provider of engineered systems and solutions also began trading at a discount of 0.35 percent, at Rs 575 as opposed to the declared issue price.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.