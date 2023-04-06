Business

Linking of Aadhaar details with voter ID card yet to start

In a written reply, Kiren Rijiju asserted that the names of those who do not link their Aadhaar details with the voters' list will not be struck off the electoral rolls

FP Staff April 06, 2023 19:26:03 IST
Representational image

New Delhi: Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday informed that linking Aadhaar details with the voter identity card has not started yet.

While speaking in Rajya Sabha, Rijiju noted that the exercise was “process driven” and no target or timelines have been given for the proposed linkage.

In a written reply, he also asserted that the names of those who do not link their Aadhaar details with the voters’ list will not be struck off the electoral rolls.

Section 23 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, as amended by the Election Laws (Amendment) Act, 2021, provides for the electoral registration officers to require the existing or prospective elector to provide the Aadhaar number for establishing identity on a voluntary basis.

The Election Commission had launched the programme to collect the Aadhaar number of existing and prospective electors on a voluntary basis from August 1, 2O22 in all the states and union territories.

“Linking of Aadhaar is process driven and no targets or timelines have been given for linking Aadhaar with Electoral Photo Identity Card. Linking of Aadhaar with the Electoral Photo Identity Card has not yet started so far,” he said.

The minister also said that the time period to submit Aadhaar number has been extended up to March 31, 2024.

(With inputs from PTI)

Updated Date: April 06, 2023 19:26:03 IST

