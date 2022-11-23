India has a significant burden of mental health issues with as many as an estimated 200 million individuals suffering from mental illness. As only 10,000 psychiatrists and 1000 clinical psychologists are thought to be in practice in India, according to a report in Financial Express, there is a big demand for specialists providing the necessary care. As a result, patients’ options are limited because more than 90 percent do not have access to any kind of high-quality care. In this scenario, Lightrock India has taken a commendable initiative. Today, the company announced that it has invested $15 million and has taken possession of a significant stake in Sukoon Healthcare, a Gurgaon-based psychiatric inpatient unit.

Vidit Bahri and Kanishk Gupta established Sukoon in February 2020 in order to provide patients with compassionate, evidence-based care. According to the statement released by them, Vidit and Kanishk will take senior leadership positions after the deal. Saleem Asaria, a partner at Lightrock India, will take on the responsibility of Executive Chairman. Notably, Saleem previously developed behavioural health services in Europe and became the top provider of this service.

“We are excited to be working with Lightrock India and Saleem to build on our vision. We have always believed in putting our patient care and experience at the center of our protocols and have achieved recognition for the leading services we provide in Delhi. We are currently expanding our services to Bengaluru and Mumbai as a first step of a pan-India programme of scale,” the company noted further.

Sukoon employs a multidisciplinary team of skilled psychiatrists, clinical psychologists, counsellors, and vocational therapists to ensure that each patient receives individualised and comprehensive therapy. The hospital facility is also carefully planned to assist patient care. Over 11,000 patients with a variety of diseases were treated by Sukoon last year through both inpatient and outpatient services.

