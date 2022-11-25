License granted to 200 Delhi eateries for operating open-air dining; details here

A total of 200 eateries across the city have been given license for operating open-air dinning on terraces and open spaces attached to them, as per the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). The civic body has stated that 155 of them have been granted license for open-space dining and the rest of the 45 are provided license for terrace dining. It is likely that the amendments brought about are not only going to provide a big relief to the pandemic marred hospitality industry, but also cause a growth in the night time economy, hence generating more employment and boosting economic growth as per the MCD report.

As told by a source to The New Indian Express, the MCD is providing 25 to 30 licenses daily and taking an average of three-four days for processing the applications. The source added that the MCD has received 250 applications till now.

On 30 October, VK Saxena, Delhi Lieutenant Governor formed a committee of senior officials for facilitating and easing the licensing needs of eating houses, restaurants, and hotels.

The report by the committee was submitted in 15 days, after which the MCD begun to invite applications for open-air dining. VK Saxena insisted on the promotion of moves that are going to give a boost the employment generation, economic activity, and the night time economy.

Saxena constituted many meetings in the past month with officials of local bodies, Delhi Police, and the environment department amongst others in order to make sure that an enabling regimen is placed for the restaurants, hotels, and the hospitality industry.

Hospitality establishments and entrepreneurs, particularly those belonging to small and medium segments in Delhi, had to face processes and registration/licensing by local bodies, Delhi Police, fire department, and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) until now.

VK Saxena has stressed on easing prohibitive regulations and processes, rationalising licensing needs, ensuring faceless and online interface between regulators and entrepreneurs for mitigating corruption and harassment, and enabling security.

