JP Morgan to buy First Republic's assets, deposits including uninsured ones
The California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation announced early on Monday it had taken possession of First Republic and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) would act as its receiver
First Republic Bank has been sold to JP Morgan Chase & Co while US regulators announced on Monday that it had seized the bank.
The Wall Street major bank will take most of First Republic’s assets and all the deposits, including uninsured ones, the regulators said in a statement.
JPMorgan was one of the most interested buyers among others like PNC Financial Services Group and Citizens Financial Group Inc. All of these banks submitted their final bids on Sunday in an auction being run by US regulators, sources familiar with the matter said over the weekend.
The California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation announced early on Monday it had taken possession of First Republic and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) would act as its receiver.
The FDIC estimated in a statement that the cost to the Deposit Insurance Fund would be about $13 billion. The final cost will be determined when the FDIC terminates the receivership.
The rescue bid comes two months after Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank failed amid a deposit flight from US lenders, forcing the Federal Reserve to step in with emergency measures to stabilize markets. Those failures came after crypto-focused Silvergate voluntarily liquidated.
First Republic had total assets of $229.1 billion as of April 13 and $103.9 billion worth of deposits, the FDIC statement said.
“Our government invited us and others to step up, and we did,” said Jamie Dimon, Chairman and CEO of JPMorgan Chase. “Our financial strength, capabilities and business model allowed us to develop a bid to execute the transaction in a way to minimize costs to the Deposit Insurance Fund.”
With inputs from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Star Wars: Classified CIA document says China readying cyber weapons to disable enemy satellites in space
This explosive revelation by the CIA has come amid heightened tensions between the United States (US) and China even as the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) carries out more intrusions into Taiwan’s territory and threatens war against the island nation
Turkey bags $259 million F-16 equipment deal with US
The F-16 modernization deal follows Turkey approving Finland's accession to the NATO military alliance and signs of easing tensions between Turkey and neighbor Greece ahead of Turkish elections next month
With Biden admin's 'new rules', asylum screenings for migrants to resume in the US
Biden administration has insisted that its quick processing of asylum seekers is unique: “Everyone will have access to legal representation during interviews, which will only be conducted by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services not Border Patrol