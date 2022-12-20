JP Morgan invests in Mumbai-based payment solutions provider ISG; details here

J.P. Morgan joins Mumbai-headquartered leading payment solutions provider In-Solutions Global Ltd (ISG) as its first strategic investor. According to reports, J.P. Morgan has invested an unspecified amount in ISG with the aim to capitalize on the unfulfilled potential for payment products throughout the Asia Pacific (APAC) region. As revealed by Jason Tiede, Global Head of Fintech and Partnerships for Payments of JP Morgan, the merger will make it easier for the company to provide its clients with globally consistent as well as locally effective payment solutions to enable them to expand their business both now and in the future.

The investment came in response to JP Morgan’s announcement from October that outlined its aspirations to expand its Merchant Services capabilities in APAC. It seeks to provide corporate clients with a complete range of payment services. On the other hand, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) earlier granted ISG permission to function both as a payment aggregator and an issuer of prepaid payment instruments. Notably, ISG has a significant client base across the Asia Pacific region, North America, Central Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Referring to the collaboration, Adelia Castelino, co-founder and managing director of ISG noted, “The strategic alliance with JP Morgan demonstrates our capacity and potential to develop products for international markets. As we keep investing in enhancing our products and growing into international markets, this cooperation is essential to our next growth phase.”

ISG, founded in 2004, offers digital payment solutions, such as banking solutions, e-governance services, and payment gateways to banks, non-banking financial institutions, acquirers, issuers, and card scheme operators. Its Payments-as-a-Service platform, which supports more than 17 billion transactions yearly, provides its clients with an easier payment collection process.

