Myntra is here with its biggest hiring, in any festive season, so far. The online fashion arm of Flipkart is creating over 16,000 jobs for roles in delivery, logistics and warehouse handling, according to a report by The Economic Times. Myntra’s chief human resource officer, Nupur Nagpal stated that 10,000 of these jobs will be direct employment opportunities (including 1,000 in contact centres) and 6,000 indirect. The organisation had provided around 11,000 employment opportunities, during the same period, last year.

The job positions for which Myntra will kickstart the hiring process, this festive season, including its upcoming Big Fashion Festival (BFF), comprises sorting, packing, picking, loading, unloading, delivery, and return inspection along with cargo fleet management. Reportedly, more than 6,000 brands will be part of Myntra’s BFF, which is a 50 per cent increase from last year.

During the festive season, last year, Myntra hired 11,000 people, of which 7,000 were for direct jobs. According to Nagpal, the expected demand will most likely be more around this time as the festive period will be celebrated in all its glory after two years.

Going by the report, around half of the supply chain management staff from the current new batch will remain on board and will continue working. Whereas, the contact centre staff will continue till their contractual period.

This is not it, Myntra has also added a new incentive – customer service champion-for last-mile delivery partners to recognise delivery personnel with a maximum number of ‘five’ ratings from customers for their service.

Meanwhile, Myntra sold 50 lakh items on day one of its flagship bi-annual “End of Reason Sale” (EORS) that was held earlier this year, from 11 June to 16 June. The online retailer reported a remarkable growth of 70 per cent in traffic during the EORS as compared to regular days. The Flipkart-owned company has also created 27,500 third-party employment opportunities ahead of the EORS sale, in the month of June.

