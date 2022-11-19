Jio 5G services extended across Delhi NCR; Here’s how to activate 5G on your mobile

Reliance Jio 5G is gradually taking over more Indian cities, giving people access to faster internet. The telecom provider has already launched its standalone (SA) 5G network connectivity termed True 5G in cities Indian cities- Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Varanasi, Nathdwara, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. Now, the Mukesh Ambani-owned business has decided to cover more areas in the Delhi NCR region. Following the initiative, Jio’s 5G connectivity has now been extended further to four major cities like Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad.

Customers are not required to purchase a separate Jio SIM in order to begin using the 5G connectivity. The company has stated that once fifth-generation connectivity becomes available in their area, their existing 4G SIM will support a 5G network. The users can connect to 5G once they receive the invitation from the telecom company.

Steps to activate 5G for your Jio SIM card:

Users will have to follow a short procedure to make their smartphones 5G-ready. Here, we will mention the required method to enable the Jio 5G connection on mobile devices:

Visit the ‘Settings’ menu from your smartphone.

Inside the application, look for the option that reads ‘Mobile Network’ and click on it.

If you are using dual sim, go to the slot for the Jio network.

Next, tap on the ‘Preferred Network Type’ menu and then opt for 5G connectivity.

However, users having a Jio SIM card will be able to access the 5G network only if their smartphones have already received the 5G-supportive software update. But, not all mobile phone manufacturers have released a 5G upgrade for their handsets. As a result, even if Jio 5G is accessible in your location and you are using a 5 G-capable smartphone, you may still be unable to access the network.

First, you have to make sure your 5G phone has the most recent OGM update. To enable Jio 5G, OTA updates have already been released by several companies such as Samsung, Oppo, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Nothing Phone, and OnePlus. Apple released iOS 16.2 for beta testers as well, and it will be available to the public in December.

On 1 October 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced 5G services to India. Till now, only Airtel and Reliance Jio now provide 5G service networks in a few regions of the country. Jio claims to be able to complete this by December 2023, while Bharti Airtel has set a target date of March 2024.

