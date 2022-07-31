ITR filing AY 2022-23 last date today: Steps to file your return, here's what will happen if you miss the deadline

The Income Tax department said that over 5 crore ITRs for the assessment year 2022-23 were filed up to 8.36 pm on Saturday

New Delhi: Income tax return (ITR) filing for the assessment year 2022-23 ends today, 31 July. With just few hours left, taxpayers who still have not submit their ITR can visit the Income Tax Department's website - incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal to file their tax returns to avoid late fees.

The Income Tax department said that over 5 crore ITRs for the assessment year 2022-23 were filed up to 8.36 pm on Saturday.

In a public message on the Income Tax department's official Twitter handle, it has asked all the taxpayers, largely individuals and salaried class, to file their returns within the due date of 31 July. "#FileNow to avoid late fee," it said.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) issued an order stating that Aaykar Seva Kendras (ASKs) or Income Tax help centres across the country will remain open on Sunday (31 July) and additional receipt counters will be opened, wherever required, to "facilitate filing of tax returns by the taxpayers."

What if you miss ITR deadline?

In case you miss the 31 July deadline, you can still file your tax returns by 31 December, 2022. But you will have to pay a late fee.

If you are an earning individual with income up to Rs 5 lakh, you will have to pay Rs 1,000 fine.

If your income is over Rs 5 lakh, then you will have to pay Rs 5,000 as late fee. Also, you will be required to pay interest on the late payment of taxes.

Notably, if your gross income is less than the basic exemption limit, you will not be fined for late filing of ITR.

It is worth mentioning that if the late filing is not done by 31 December this year, taxpayers will not be able to voluntarily file your ITR for the assessment year 2022-23. In such a situation, the Income Tax department will notify them of what is to be done as and when it gets to your tax details that are available.

Steps to file Income Tax return online

Step 1: Go to the Income Tax Department’s e-filing website - https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal

Step 2: Login using your credentials

Step 3: If you have registered yourself on the portal earlier, then click on ‘Login here’ button, else tap on ‘Register yourself’ button.

Step 4: Go to e-File, income tax returns and then click ‘File Income Tax Return’

Step 5: Select the option to file your ITR

Step 6: Fill all the required details, enter your income and deductions as well as check if there is any tax liability

Step 7: Cross check all the information provided by you are correct

Step 8: Tally your income information entered with the incomes given in the form 26A and AIS. Once you are sure that all the details are correct, press on “Preview and submit” button

Step 9: After ITR is uploaded, you will have to complete the verification process by either providing your Aadhaar one-time password (OTP) or electronic verification code (EVC) through bank account details

Step 10: Enter the OTP/EVC that you receive on your registered mobile number

Step 11: Once the entire income tax return filing procedures end, you will receive a message on your registered phone number or e-mail.

Will the ITR deadline be extended?

There is no announcement from the Government over any extension of the ITR filing due date. However, some taxpayers and professionals are anticipating for a last-minute surprise.

The due date of filing ITR was extended by months in the last two assessment years – mainly due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Income Tax department is trying to put the things in place by sticking to the original due date of 31 July, 2022.

The Finance Ministry and the CBDT, that frames policy for the tax department, are continuously monitoring the ITR filing exercise.

Also, a "war room" of technical experts working on the portal and the social media team of the CBDT that is gathering individual and public responses to the filing are working together 24x7, news agency PTI quoted a senior officer as saying.

The officer said issues related to the e-filing portal are being addressed promptly and a response to each and every query raised by the taxpayers is being provided.

Asked whether demands being made over the social media and through representations sent to the CBDT to extend the ITR filing deadline of 31 July will be considered, officials said they are looking at ensuring that "filings are done smoothly till the deadline and nothing more is on their mind right now."

About 5.89 crore ITRs were filed during the last time or the 2020-21 fiscal by the extended due date of December 31, 2021.

