ITR AY 2022-23: Last date approaching; check how to file your income tax return

The Income Tax Department has notified taxpayers that the option to file Income Tax Return for the current assessment year (AY) 2022-23 is available on the department’s website. The last date to file the ITR is 31 July.

Taxpayers can visit the website incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal to file their returns. “ITR filing for AY 2022-23 is available on e-filing portal. Check your Form 26AS, AIS & other relevant documents before submission,” the I-T department tweeted yesterday, 22 June. View the tweet here.

How To File I-T Return Online? Step-by-step guide below:

Visit the website incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal.

Login using your PAN card number.

Click on ‘e-file’ and choose 2022-23 as 'Assessment year'.

Select ITR -1 or ITR-4 depending on your annual income, status and other details.

Select your reason for filing the return and validate your pre-filled information.

Update your ITR details by uploading the relevant documents.

Confirm your details and click on verify and submit. This takes a few minutes.

Select the appropriate verification option under the 'Taxes Paid and Verification' tab.

You can e-verify your ITR immediately or within 120 days of filing using the methods listed on the website. The e-verification can be done through Aadhaar OTP, pre-validated bank account, pre-validated demat account or EVC generated through bank ATM. A step-by step guide to filing ITR is also given on the department’s website here.

How to download ITR verification form?

Log in to the Income Tax India website

Choose ‘View Returns/ Forms’ option on the main page.

Your ITR verification will appear on screen.

If you are unable to complete filing the ITR in one session, you need to save the draft of your form. The ITR website will hold the draft for 30 days from the date of saving or till you file the return.

In case of any queries, you can contact the Income Tax Department at their website or on the numbers 1800 103 0025 and 1800 419 0025.

