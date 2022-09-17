Is your vehicle insured against damages caused by natural disasters? Here's what to do

In case your vehicle is damaged, a surveyor chosen by your insurance company will examine and assess the harm done. Your claim will be accepted when the surveyor examines the situation and provides the company with the survey report

Natural catastrophes can happen at any time and can cause serious harm to everything you hold dear. Some locations are more vulnerable to specific types of natural disasters. For instance, cities like Mumbai and Bengaluru are at greater risk of flooding during monsoons. Your vehicle, be it a car or a bike, is continuously at risk of being damaged if you reside in a disaster-prone area. Furthermore, a natural disaster can result in considerable automotive damage. Your car may suffer progressive damage that your basic vehicle insurance policy may not cover.

Your vehicle will already be protected against natural disasters only if you choose a Comprehensive Car Insurance plan. It is the only plan that covers third-party liabilities of the policyholder as well as own damage of the car.

If you only acquire the basic third-party Car Insurance policy, you will not be able to take advantage of this benefit. Natural disasters are not covered by the mandatory liability plan, which does not include Own Damage protection.

Steps to claim vehicle insurance for damages caused by any natural calamity:

You can file a claim under your comprehensive insurance policy if a natural disaster has damaged your car or bike. To make a claim with your vehicle insurance provider, follow these instructions:

First, gather all the proof, including photos and videos of the wrecked vehicle taken from all sides and reports on the incidence of natural disasters.

Keep your vehicle where it is and record the natural disaster’s timeline, including the date and time when it occurred in your location.

Initiate contact with your insurance provider and let them know about the natural disaster-related damages to your motor.

A surveyor chosen by your insurance company will examine and assess the harm done to your insured vehicle. Your claim will be accepted when the surveyor examines the situation and provides the company with the survey report.

The insurance company will assist in towing your vehicle to a garage for repairs.

Send your insurer all the paperwork necessary for the claim process.

When your vehicle is fixed, you pick it up from the garage.

When a claim for reimbursement is being processed, you must pay the repair cost and submit it to your auto insurance company. Your insurer will then check the submitted paperwork and repay you for the claim amount.

