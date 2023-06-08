IRCTC's 35 Paise Travel Insurance: Claiming up to Rs 10 lakh made easy

The recent tragic train accident in Odisha’s Balasore district has left a profound impact, with a loss of 288 lives and injuries to 1,091 individuals. Relief and rescue operations have been carried out, and efforts are underway to restore the train services by repairing the tracks. In light of this tragedy, the government has announced ex-gratia compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the relatives of the deceased, Rs 2 lakh for the injured, and Rs 50,000 for those with minor injuries. It is worth noting that when booking train tickets through IRCTC, travellers are offered an additional option—travel insurance.

This incident emphasises the significance of insurance coverage in such unfortunate events. By paying just 35 paise, passengers can avail themselves of a cover of Rs 10 lakh. However, it’s important to note that this travel insurance is not provided directly by the Railways but by insurance companies. It is an optional feature available during online ticket booking, allowing passengers to opt for insurance if desired.

To avail travel insurance when travelling by train, passengers need to select the option at the time of ticket purchase through IRCTC’s online platform. By paying a nominal fee of 35 paise, travellers can obtain a cover of Rs 10 lakh. Once the insurance is opted for, a confirmation email containing relevant details and instructions is sent to the registered email address. Passengers must open the document and fill in the required information, including full name and date of birth, for the insurance to be valid.

Partial disability warrants a compensation of Rs 7.5 lakh and minor injuries are compensated with Rs 10,000. To make a claim, individuals must visit the nearest office of the insurance company within four months from the date of the train accident. They need to submit the necessary documents as per the requirements of the insurance company. It’s important to note that this travel insurance facility is applicable only for confirmed or RAC (Reservation Against Cancellation) tickets.

When you book a train ticket from IRCTC, there is an option to pay Rs. 0.35 for Insurance. Many people opt for that insurance and get a form in their mail to fill in their basic details and nominee details but mostly, no one does that. Did you know that this insurance gives you… — Sambhav Daga (@sambhavdaga) June 5, 2023

Sambhav Daga, a well-known Chartered Accountant and member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), recently brought attention to the Travel Insurance offered by IRCTC through a post on Twitter. Daga emphasised that when booking train tickets via IRCTC, passengers have the opportunity to avail insurance coverage by paying a nominal amount of 35 paise. He also highlighted an important aspect that often goes unnoticed—many individuals fail to fill out the accompanying form, which asks for basic information and nominee details.

The availability of such travel insurance coverage serves as a crucial measure to provide financial support and assistance to passengers during unforeseen circumstances while travelling by train.

