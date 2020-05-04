You are here:
Investors' wealth plummets Rs 5.15 lakh cr in early trade as benchmark Sensex plunges over 1,700 points

Business Press Trust of India May 04, 2020 12:16:21 IST

New Delhi: Investors witnessed a wealth erosion of Rs 5.15 lakh crore in BSE-listed companies in morning trade on Monday tracking a heavy selloff in the market, with benchmark Sensex plunging over 1,700 points.

The BSE barometer tanked 1,752.55 points to a low of 31,965.07 in the early trading session.

Representational image. Reuters.

Led by the weak trend in the equity market, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies fell by Rs 5,15,308.99 crore to Rs 1,24,26,311.83 crore.

Click here to follow LIVE news and updates on stock markets

ICICI Bank was the top laggard in the Sensex pack, tumbling nearly 9 percent, followed by IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel and HDFC.

Sun Pharma was the sole gainer in the BSE index.

The selloff in other Asian equities also played major lower in dragging sentiments lower.

During the last week that was holiday-shortened, the BSE barometer rallied 2,390.40 points or 7.63 percent.

Updated Date: May 04, 2020 12:16:21 IST

