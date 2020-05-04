Stock market today LIVE Updates: Markets open Gap-down amidst sea of red across the globe; RIL in focus on PE deal announcement

Stock market today LIVE Updates: Markets to open Gap-down amidst sea of red across the globe; RIL in focus on PE deal announcement
Singapore: The dollar rose, oil fell and stock markets were poised to slip on Monday as rising US-China tensions over the coronavirus-and growing unease at the gulf between asset prices and grim economic reality-turned investors cautious.
In thin trade, with China and Japan on holiday, US stock futures fell 1.6 percent, US crude tumbled over $1 a barrel, or 6 percent and futures for Australia’s benchmark ASX 200 index pointed to a negative open.
The safe-haven US dollar rallied to one-week highs against the risk sensitive Australian and New Zealand dollars.
The moves extended a dour start to the month that began on Friday with bleak US data and the threat of fresh trade war hostilities between the world’s two biggest economies.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo added to the jitters with remarks on Sunday, when he said there was “a significant amount of evidence” that the new coronavirus emerged from a Chinese laboratory.
Pompeo did not provide evidence, or dispute US Intelligence agencies’ conclusion that the virus was not man-made. But the comments double down on Washington’s pressure on China over the virus’ origin as US deaths and economic damage mount.
A $50 billion dollar quarterly loss at Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway, and the legendary investor announcement that he had liquidated holdings in the four largest US airlines also did little for investor confidence.
“The risk of a pullback has increased this week,” said Chris Weston, head of research at Melbourne brokerage Pepperstone.
“The United States is not alone in publicly taking aim at China, but whether it’s Trump, Kudlow or Pompeo the narrative is more frequent, and traders are selling yuan,” he said.
With onshore markets shut, the yuan extended Friday’s slump and fell about 0.2 percent to a six-week low of 7.1510 per dollar. The Australian dollar dropped below the 64-cent mark for the first time in a week, falling 0.5 percent to $0.6387.
The Korean won sat by a one-week low at 1,224.76 per dollar, after an exchange of gunfire between North Korea and South Korea at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) raised tensions, a day after North Korean state media reported Kim Jong Un’s first public appearance since 11 April.
Elsewhere in currency markets, the Japanese yen was steady at 106.80 per dollar and the euro was a touch weaker at $1.0969. The pound and New Zealand dollar slipped.
In commodity markets, US crude futures sank in early trade on worries about oil oversupply, even as some US states and cities around the world start to ease coronavirus pandemic restrictions.
West Texas Intermediate crude futures last sat at $18.59 per barrel, down $1.19, while Brent futures were down 2.4 percent, or 64 cents, at $25.80.
US manufacturing plunged to an 11-year low last month, consumer spending has collapsed and some 30.3 million Americans have filed claims for unemployment in the last six weeks.
“There is a sense of caution, if not foreboding as signs of economic weakness continue to emanate,” said Vishnu Varathan, head of economics and strategy at Mizuho Bank in Singapore.
“What’s really chilling is the risk that an almost quadrupling of unemployment to above 16 percent may prove sticky.”
The US April jobs report will be released on Friday, but some analysts say it may not fully reflect how many people have been thrown out of work.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date: May 04, 2020 09:41:11 IST
Highlights
Pharma stocks up
RIL in focus post-Silver Lake investment
Tata Motors, Hindalco among major losers
Some businesses in Malaysia begin to reopen before lockdown ends
Many business sectors reopened in parts of Malaysia as Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin''s government sought to balance between curbing the virus and reviving the hard-hit economy.
But the move has split public opinion amid fears that the sudden reopening of economic activities could spark a new wave of infection. Nine of the country''s 13 states, including the richest state Selangor, either refused to reopen or restricted the list of businesses that can operate.
Mass gatherings and interstate travel remain banned. Virus cases have dropped sharply in recent weeks but a slight rise of 227 infections was reported over the weekend. Malaysia has confirmed 6,298 cases, with 105 deaths.
Oil prices lower on US-China trade tension
Oil prices fell in early trade on Monday, paring last week’s gains, on worries the global oil glut may persist as US-China trade tension could hold back an economic recovery even as coronavirus pandemic lockdowns start to ease.
USWest Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell as low as $18.32 a barrel and were down $1.46, or 7.6%, at $18.27 at 0008 GMT. The benchmark contract rose 17% last week.
Brent crude futures were down 90 cents, or 3.4%, at $25.54, after touching a low of $25.53. Brent rose about 23% last week following three consecutive weeks of losses.
The market found support last week as major oil producers led by Saudi Arabia and Russia were set to begin cutting production on May 1, while the top two U.S. producers, Exxon Mobil Corp and Chevron Corp, each said they would cut output by 400,000 barrels per day this quarter.
Roche wins US nod for COVID-19 antibody test
Roche has won emergency approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for an antibody test to determine whether people have ever been infected with the coronavirus, the Swiss drugmaker said on Sunday.
Thomas Schinecker, Roche’s head of diagnostics, said the company aims to more than double production of tests from about 50 million a month to significantly more than 100 million a month by the end of the year.
Governments, businesses and individuals are seeking such blood tests to learn who may have had the disease, who may have some immunity and to potentially craft strategies to help end national lockdowns.
Basel-based Roche, which also makes molecular tests to identify active COVID-19 infections, said its antibody test has a specificity rate exceeding 99.8% and sensitivity of 100%, meaning tests would show very few false positives and no false negatives.
Dollar edges up, Asian stocks slip as US-China tensions flare
The dollar inched higher, stock markets struggled for traction and oil fell on Monday as a US-China spat over the origin of the coronavirus put the brakes on optimism about an economic re-start as countries around the world ease restrictions.
In reduced trade, with China and Japan on holiday, US stock futures fell 1.7% and U.S. crude tumbled 7%. The safe-haven U.S. dollar rallied to one-week highs against the risk sensitive Australian and New Zealand dollars.
South Korea's KOSPI .KS11 fell, Hong Kong's Hang Seng .HSI returned from a two-session holiday with a 3.5% drop, while Australia's ASX 200 eked out a 0.5% gain.
The moves extended a dour start in May which began on Friday with bleak US data and the threat of fresh trade-war hostilities between the world’s two biggest economies.
Indices open low
Indian indices opened lower on 4 May with Nifty below 9,500-mark on the back of weak global cues.
At 09:16 IST, the Sensex is down 1,335.15 points or 3.96% at 32382.47, and the Nifty down 384.95 points or 3.90% at 9474.95.
Silver Lake to invest Rs 5,655.75 cr in Reliance Jio
Market opens gap-down
SGX Nifty to have Gap-down opening
Aditya Agarwala, Senior Technical Analyst, YES Securities, said: "Markets are slated to open with a massive GAP down amidst sea of red across the globe. SGX Nifty is suggesting a GAP down opening of around 450 points or 4.60% lower. The entire Asian pack is trading in the red with deep cuts of 2.50% - 3.70%. HANGSENG, NIKKEI, TAIWAN, JAKARTA and STRAITS are all trading with massive cuts and HANGSENG is leading the way with a cut of 3.70%. For the week ended the European and the US markets ended trade sharply lower. Currently, Dow Jones Futures is trading in the red with cuts of 0.80% indicating continued weakness.
"Nifty ended the week with handsome gains of 7.70% at the 50-DMA which also happens to be 50% Fibonacci retracement level. However, following this massive GAP down opening traders should watch out for the lower end of the rising wedge pattern which is placed at 9450 levels, it this support is broken bears can hammer the Index further lower to levels of 9250. On the flip side if bulls are able to protect the 9450 mark then a short covering rally in the coming trading weeks can be expected taking the Index back to levels of 9700. Moreover, if Index start to witness selling pressure and extends its decline then Thursday’s candle could be called as an abandoned baby as Index has resumed its corrective wave down," Agarwala said..
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
09:41 (IST)
Pharma stocks up
09:40 (IST)
RIL in focus post-Silver Lake investment
09:37 (IST)
Tata Motors, Hindalco among major losers
09:36 (IST)
Some businesses in Malaysia begin to reopen before lockdown ends
Many business sectors reopened in parts of Malaysia as Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin''s government sought to balance between curbing the virus and reviving the hard-hit economy.
But the move has split public opinion amid fears that the sudden reopening of economic activities could spark a new wave of infection. Nine of the country''s 13 states, including the richest state Selangor, either refused to reopen or restricted the list of businesses that can operate.
Mass gatherings and interstate travel remain banned. Virus cases have dropped sharply in recent weeks but a slight rise of 227 infections was reported over the weekend. Malaysia has confirmed 6,298 cases, with 105 deaths.
09:29 (IST)
Oil prices lower on US-China trade tension
Oil prices fell in early trade on Monday, paring last week’s gains, on worries the global oil glut may persist as US-China trade tension could hold back an economic recovery even as coronavirus pandemic lockdowns start to ease.
USWest Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell as low as $18.32 a barrel and were down $1.46, or 7.6%, at $18.27 at 0008 GMT. The benchmark contract rose 17% last week.
Brent crude futures were down 90 cents, or 3.4%, at $25.54, after touching a low of $25.53. Brent rose about 23% last week following three consecutive weeks of losses.
The market found support last week as major oil producers led by Saudi Arabia and Russia were set to begin cutting production on May 1, while the top two U.S. producers, Exxon Mobil Corp and Chevron Corp, each said they would cut output by 400,000 barrels per day this quarter.
09:27 (IST)
Roche wins US nod for COVID-19 antibody test
Roche has won emergency approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for an antibody test to determine whether people have ever been infected with the coronavirus, the Swiss drugmaker said on Sunday.
Thomas Schinecker, Roche’s head of diagnostics, said the company aims to more than double production of tests from about 50 million a month to significantly more than 100 million a month by the end of the year.
Governments, businesses and individuals are seeking such blood tests to learn who may have had the disease, who may have some immunity and to potentially craft strategies to help end national lockdowns.
Basel-based Roche, which also makes molecular tests to identify active COVID-19 infections, said its antibody test has a specificity rate exceeding 99.8% and sensitivity of 100%, meaning tests would show very few false positives and no false negatives.
09:24 (IST)
Dollar edges up, Asian stocks slip as US-China tensions flare
The dollar inched higher, stock markets struggled for traction and oil fell on Monday as a US-China spat over the origin of the coronavirus put the brakes on optimism about an economic re-start as countries around the world ease restrictions.
In reduced trade, with China and Japan on holiday, US stock futures fell 1.7% and U.S. crude tumbled 7%. The safe-haven U.S. dollar rallied to one-week highs against the risk sensitive Australian and New Zealand dollars.
South Korea's KOSPI .KS11 fell, Hong Kong's Hang Seng .HSI returned from a two-session holiday with a 3.5% drop, while Australia's ASX 200 eked out a 0.5% gain.
The moves extended a dour start in May which began on Friday with bleak US data and the threat of fresh trade-war hostilities between the world’s two biggest economies.
09:22 (IST)
Indices open low
Indian indices opened lower on 4 May with Nifty below 9,500-mark on the back of weak global cues.
At 09:16 IST, the Sensex is down 1,335.15 points or 3.96% at 32382.47, and the Nifty down 384.95 points or 3.90% at 9474.95.
09:22 (IST)
Silver Lake to invest Rs 5,655.75 cr in Reliance Jio
09:17 (IST)
Market opens gap-down