Investments are the only options available for a guaranteed future. But, people sometimes get confused about which sectors can be beneficial for their investment portfolios. If you invest in real estate carefully and with the right preparation, it can provide you with excellent long-term returns and serve as a buffer against growing inflation. By investing money in real estates, such as a house, an apartment, or a piece of land, you can attempt to secure your future. Adding real estate investments to your portfolio might be a wonderful method of diversifying it. Given the state of the market, experts believe that there are four primary property sectors where investors can invest their money. They are mentioned below:

Buy a property and rent it out

If you don’t want to buy land but still want to profit from the real estate boom, you can invest in a property with a very minimal value. According to Suren Goyal of RPS Group, you can make a few inexpensive modifications to these homes and rent them out. No matter what the market value of the property is, you will continue to receive a regular stream of rent, and you can sell it in the future if the rates go up.

Commercial property or office spaces

In the wake of businesses returning to normal after nearly two years of disruption due to the pandemic, renting out commercial property to private offices is a fantastic investment opportunity. According to experts, businesses are searching for new locations as well as residences to utilise as warehouses or storage facilities.

REIT organisations

A business that finances assets with an income source is known as a real estate investment trust (REIT). You can profit from investing in the land through REITs without really purchasing it. These organisations are not similar to mutual funds since they own commercial lands such as commercial buildings, stores, homes, and flats.

Investment in shops or shopping malls

Ankit Agarwal, MD of Devika Group, believes that real estate investors can profit by making investments in retail spaces. Agarwal asserts that if you invest in stores inside malls or shopping complexes, the dangers of encroachment are greatly reduced and maintenance costs for shops are cheaper than for residential houses. According to him, India is developing a culture of shopping malls, and since this trend is expected to remain, investing in retail property is a wise choice.

