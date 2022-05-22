Infosys reappoints Salil Parekh as CEO & MD for next five years
Salil Parekh has been the chief executive officer and managing director of Infosys since January 2018. His reappointment is subject to the approval of shareholders.
Bengaluru, Karnataka: Infosys Limited, India's second-largest IT services company, on Sunday said it has reappointed Salil Parekh as its chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director (MD) for a five-year term ending March 2027.
The decision was taken in the meeting of the company's Board of Directors held on 21 May, 2022. The board took the decision based on the recommendations of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee (NRC) of the company, Infosys Limited said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.
Salil Parekh has been the chief executive officer and managing director of Infosys since January 2018. His reappointment is subject to the approval of shareholders.
Parekh has more than thirty years of global experience in the IT services industry with a strong track record of driving digital transformation for enterprises, executing business turnarounds, and managing successful acquisitions, it said.
Before his appointment to Infosys, Parekh was a member of the Group Executive Board at Capgemini, where he held several leadership positions for 25 years. He also served as a Partner at Ernst & Young and is widely credited for bringing scale and value to the Indian operations of the consultancy firm.
Infosys board of directors has also approved a grant of 104,000 shares to six key management personnel and another 375,760 shares to 88 other senior executives.
These Performance Stock Units will be granted under the Infosys Expanded Stock Ownership Plan 2019, and will vest over 3 years on the achievement of certain milestones, in line with the plan approved by shareholders. The date of the grant for these stock units shall be June 1, 2022, Infosys informed the stock exchanges.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Infosys' Vishal Sikka resigns: Former CEO says can't do my job while constantly defending attacks
In an email to employees, Vishal Sikka said that after much contemplation, he has decided to leave "because the distractions, the very public noise around us, have created an untenable atmosphere".
Infosys: Nandan Nilekani may be roped in as CEO, says report; shares rise 3%
Earlier domestic institutional investors had written a letter to Infosys board to bring Nandan Nilekani back
Infosys shares jump over 5% after company reports 24% rise in consolidated net profit for December quarter
Shares of Infosys on Monday jumped over 5 percent after the company reported a 23.7 percent rise in consolidated net profit for the December quarter