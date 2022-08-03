Indigo “sweet 16” anniversary offer: Book flights for Rs 1616

The discounted prices will be applicable only on travel between 18 August, 2022, and 16 July, 2023. The 'sweet 16' offer will be applicable on bookings made on IndiGo's website, Mweb and Mobile app

IndiGo, as part of its 16-year anniversary celebration, has launched a "sweet 16" offer on all domestic routes.

During the offer period between 3 August to 5 August, customers will be able to book flight tickets with rates starting as low as Rs 1,616 excluding applicable government taxes and airport charges. The discounted prices will be applicable only on travel between 18 August, 2022, and 16 July, 2023.

Further, airlines have also announced up to 1000 rewards points on booking made using Kotak Bank Ka-ching cards. Additionally, customers using HSBC credit cards for booking will be eligible for 5 per cent cashback up to Rs 800 on a minimum transaction value of Rs 3500.

Commenting on the offer, IndiGo's Chief Strategy and Revenue officer, Sanjay Kumar said, "It is a momentous occasion for us as we celebrate 16 fulfilling years of affordable, hassle-free and on-time flying. We have announced our anniversary sale to make the occasion sweeter for our customers."

Adding that the offer will enable passengers to plan their travel in advance amidst the rising demand for air travel, Kumar said that it also reinforces the airlines' "commitment" to providing an on-time, courteous, safe, and affordable fly experience to the customers.

The sweet 16 offer will be applicable on bookings made on IndiGo's website, Mweb and Mobile app. However, it cannot be clubbed with any other offer, scheme, or promotion, and is non-transferable, non-exchangeable and non-encashable.

The anniversary offer is also not applicable to group bookings. On the booking page of its website, the airline has mentioned that "limited inventory" is available under the offer." Hence, discounts will be provided to customers subject to availability. IndiGo, with its fleet of 280 plus aircraft operating over 1600 daily flights, is among the largest low-cost carriers not just in India but around the world.

Interglobe Aviation, the company operating IndiGo airline, on Wednesday, reported a 327.5 per cent jump in revenue from operations.

The company's revenue for the June quarter stood at Rs 12,855.3 crore as its net loss also narrowed to Rs 1,064.3 crore for the June 2022 quarter, compared with a net loss of Rs 3,174.2 crore for the corresponding period of last year.

Following the report, IndiGo's share prices rose by 1.20 per cent or Rs 23.25 to Rs 1,967 apiece on the BSE.

