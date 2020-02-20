IndiGo extends domestic sale till 23 February, fare starts from Rs 999; about 10 lakh seats on sale

IndiGo, the largest airline in the country by passengers carried and fleet size, extended its flight ticket offer on domestic routes for three more days. Accordingly, the offer will be valid till 23 February, the airline informed on its website.

On 11 February, IndiGo had launched the sales on domestic routes with all-inclusive fares starting at Rs 999 and it had offered 10 lakh seats under the offer. The sale was open till 14 February.

IndiGo's offer is valid for travel between 1 March and 30 September and tickets have to be booked 15 days prior to departure.

The starting flight ticket prices on some of the IndiGo routes include Rs 1,699 on Delhi-Ahmedabad, Rs 1,699 on Delhi-Amritsar, Rs 2,799 on Delhi-Bengaluru, Rs 2,999 on Delhi-Bhubaneswar, Rs 3,999 Delhi-Goa , Rs 2,049 Delhi-Hyderabad, Rs 2,699 Delhi-Kolkata, Rs 2,599 on Delhi-Mumbai, Rs 1,999 on Delhi-Patna and Rs 3,799 on Delhi-Vizag sector.

From Mumbai, the airline is offering tickets to Kozhikode starting at Rs 1,653 while the fare on the Mumbai-Hyderabad and Mumbai-Chennai route would cost Rs 1,858 and Rs 2,022, respectively.

On Tuesday, the budget carrier started a four-day sale on its international flights starting at Rs 3,499 for a travel period from 1 March to 30 September. The sale period will close on Friday.

The low-cost airline has a fleet of 255 aircraft including 96 new generations A320 NEOs, 124 A320 CEOs, 25 ATRs and 10 A321 NEO aircraft.

Besides this, IndiGo operates 1,500 daily flights to 63 domestic destinations and 24 international destinations.

